Tribute paid to ‘hero and best friend’ Jim Watt as James gives emotional eulogy at dad’s funeral

James Watt gave a touching tribute to his “hero and best friend” at his father’s funeral yesterday.

Held at New Church in Gardenstown, the former BrewDog chief executive delivered an emotional eulogy in front of friends and family.

Attending the service on Monday afternoon alongside partner Georgia Toffolo, he said he was still dealing with the loss, admitting it was “so tough” for him.

Jim was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six weeks ago, and James has previously said the news has “hit him like a sledgehammer,” as he received end of life care in Aberdeen’s Roxburghe House.

James also revealed how his dad was the third person he had lost in the past year following the death of his grandfather – also James, known as Jimmy – and his close friend Dan Bolton.

Now, he posted an image online today which showed the pair pictured at Gardenstown Harbour at a celebration of life held afterwards.

It involved a a 10-piece bagpipe band, fireworks display and free food and drinks – where a donation to pancreatic charities were made.

During the service, James paid tribute to the “exceptionally skilled” lifelong lobster fisherman.

The service was livestreamed on YouTube by Gardenstown New Church.

James’ emotional tribute to late father Jim

In his speech, he said: “He was a devoted grandfather, son, uncle brother and father as well as an exceptionally skilled skipper who spent his life in the North Atlantic.

“He remained a steadfast linchpin of anything he was involved in, from fishing to family.

“He always took the lead and did so in the most endearing and giving of ways.

“My dad spent most of his days at school plotting how not to be at school and how to be on the boats instead.

“His way of apologising to his schoolteachers involved bringing them a fish for every day he was absent.

“At the tender age of 14, he began his career as a North Atlantic fisherman in earnest on the deck of the Heritage.

“His ability, his drive, and his leadership skills were evident for all to see as he was made first mate of the Heritage and put in charge of a crew of 11 men at only 18 years old.”

James, 42, also told of his “heartbreaking” struggle as he wrestled with his father’s illness.

He added: “I arrived in 1982 and my dad has been both my absolute hero and my best friend ever since.

“It would seem almost impossible that he would go from exceptionally healthy to incredibly sick within such a short period of time.

“The last few weeks have been heart-breaking, not only for my dad but for all of those who cared for him so deeply.

“This life is beautiful, remarkable and precious but also deeply unfair and inherently unjust.”

‘I’ve lost part of myself’

He also posted another update on Instagram story earlier today.

In it – he went more into detail regarding his struggling with the loss of his father, saying he has “lost part of himself” as well.

“Losing a parent is incredibly hard, as I am sure so many of you can relate to.

“I think it is so tough for two reasons, firstly, you are going to miss them so much. Just my dad not being around is going to be so difficult and the fact h is no longer here is heart-breaking.

“Secondly, most of us are who they are because of our parents.

“I would say I am at least 30 per cent my dad. What is incredibly scary at the moment, on top of how much I already miss my dad, is the uncertainty around who I even am without him.

“What will happen to that 30 per cent of me, now that he is no longer here.

“So, when you lose a parent you don’t just lose one of the most important people of your life, you also have to face the prospect of losing part of yourself.

“Now, I am pretty sure I wont lose part of myself. Or at least that is what I hope.

“But having to face that prospect on top if how much I miss my dad, is very daunting.”