Driver arrested after car flips onto roof on Highland road

A man has been arrested after a car crashed, flipping onto its roof in the middle of a Highland road this afternoon.

The crash took place on the A835 Tore to Ullapool road near the small hamlet of Garve just before 5pm on Tuesday, August 13.

Involving just one vehicle, it is understood the car flipped onto its roof where it remained in the middle of the road.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and the blockage on the road caused delays with queues of traffic.

Police confirmed the male driver has been arrested.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Tuesday, August 13, we were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A835 at Garve.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the male driver has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road has reopened to traffic at around 8pm.