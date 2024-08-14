Biker dies in A882 crash near Wick

A 61-year-old biker has died following a crash near Wick.

The accident, which involved a Ducati motorbike and a Ford Transit, took place on the A882 around 7:50pm on Tuesday, August 13.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the van’s driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than seven hours and reopened around 4:20am today.

Police appeal after A882 fatal crash near Wick

Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Police sergeant Calum Macaulay, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, assisted at the scene or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at around 4.20am on Wednesday 14 August. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.”