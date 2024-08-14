Biker dies in A882 crash near Wick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biker dies in A882 crash near Wick

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash yesterday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The A882 near Wick.
The fatal crash happened on the A882 near Wick. Image: Google Maps.

A 61-year-old biker has died following a crash near Wick.

The accident, which involved a Ducati motorbike and a Ford Transit, took place on the A882 around 7:50pm on Tuesday, August 13.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the van’s driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for more than seven hours and reopened around 4:20am today.

Police appeal after A882 fatal crash near Wick

Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash.

Police sergeant Calum Macaulay, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, assisted at the scene or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at around 4.20am on Wednesday 14 August. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.”

