A9 reopens at Helmsdale following crash

The northbound lane of the A9 was restricted for nearly one hour with drivers experiencing delays.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Emergency services are at the scene of the A9 crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the A9 in Sutherland this afternoon.

The busy road was restricted following the accident, which took place at Helmsdale around 12.24pm today, Wednesday, August 14.

The northbound lane was restricted while drivers were told to expect delays.

The road fully reopened just after 1pm.

A9 restricted at Helmsdale after crash

It is unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash

Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

SAS has also been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. 

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news. 

Conversation