St Machar Academy buildings being demolished as playground set for £1.5m revamp

Diggers are tearing down redundant units at Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy as part of plans to improve the playground – and provide pupils with an al fresco dining option.

While outdoor hospitality has become all the rage across city restaurants since the pandemic, pupils could soon be joining the culinary excitement at their own “food pod” to the back of the school.

Workers are now in the midst of removing structures at the playground as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

What is happening at St Machar Academy?

Building papers reveal that the council is spending £35,000 on the demolition project alone.

But it’s part of a £1.5 million package of improvements.

The scheme will “improve the outside environment” at the school, as education officials warned of “critical suitability issues” there.

They say the “restricted” outdoor space presents challenges, with three old modular classrooms needing taken down.

And as part of this, an “outdoor food pod” will be created.

Council papers state: “While there is already sufficient indoor dining capacity to meet current and predicted future demand, there are currently no outside dining facilities or seating in the playground.”

It will also “provide a wider choice of options for pupils”.

And the outdoor dining space can be converted into an outdoor classroom and place for youngsters to socialise in during breaks.

Improved fencing will be erected too, and a multi-use games area will be created next to the existing all weather sports pitch.

Raac repairs taking place at St Machar too

Meanwhile, workers are ripping up the roof to remove panels made from crumbly concrete.

Raac was discovered in the building during inspections last year, and temporary measures were put in place to ensure safety.

Formal plans to replace roof coverings and sort out the Raac were rubber-stamped in July.

You can see the Raac roof repair plans here.

