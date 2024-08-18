Man, 20, taken to hospital after assault at Highland nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 20, taken to hospital after assault at Highland nightclub

The attack happened at around 1am on Sunday.

The Play House, Nairn.
The assault happened at the Play House in Nairn. Image: Google Maps.
By Chris Cromar

A 20-year-old man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after being assaulted at a nightclub in Nairn.

The incident happened at the Playhouse, which is located in the Church street area of the Highland town, at around 1am on Sunday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 6ft tall, in his late 30s and of stocky build.

He was wearing a grey/white jumper, dark coloured jeans and white trainers when the incident took place.

The suspect is believed to have left the Playhouse and proceeded onto Nairn High Street before making his way onto the town’s King Street.

‘Caused considerable alarm to the victim’

PS Craig McGhee of Police Scotland said: “This incident has caused considerable alarm to the victim. We are following a positive line of inquiry, however, I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Playhouse or Nairn town centre area around this time and may be able to assist in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number PS-20240818-0229.

