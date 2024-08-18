Man, 20, taken to hospital after assault at Highland nightclub

A 20-year-old man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after being assaulted at a nightclub in Nairn.

The incident happened at the Playhouse, which is located in the Church street area of the Highland town, at around 1am on Sunday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses after the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 6ft tall, in his late 30s and of stocky build.

He was wearing a grey/white jumper, dark coloured jeans and white trainers when the incident took place.

The suspect is believed to have left the Playhouse and proceeded onto Nairn High Street before making his way onto the town’s King Street.

‘Caused considerable alarm to the victim’

PS Craig McGhee of Police Scotland said: “This incident has caused considerable alarm to the victim. We are following a positive line of inquiry, however, I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Playhouse or Nairn town centre area around this time and may be able to assist in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number PS-20240818-0229.