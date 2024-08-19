Appeal for information following ‘report of concern’ for a woman in Nairn

Police are appealing for information after a ‘report of concern’ for a woman in Nairn.

Police say that they received the report of concern at around 7.20pm on Monday, August 19 for a woman in the Riverside Park area.

The woman is described as being around 40-years-old with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a flowery blouse and light coloured jogging bottoms.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “We concerned for the welfare of the woman and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to come forward

“We would also appeal for the woman herself to contact us so we can ensure she is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3281 of 19 August, 2024.”