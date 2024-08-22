Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated – I’ve just moved days!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated – I’ve just moved days!

'Just because this column no longer appears on a Wednesday, some readers are apparently checking the obituaries.'

By Iain Maciver

Coo-ee. Hello, I’m still here. Some people think Elvis is still alive but, more worryingly for me, some people think I have popped my clogs.

Just because this column no longer appears on a Wednesday, some readers are apparently checking the obituaries.

One gracious lady came up to me in the cafe in Lews Castle on Monday and told me how glad she was to see that I was not poorly but sorry that I was no longer writing for the P&J.

She had rushed to a conclusion without checking any other day’s paper.

My namesake, Ian Maciver in Breaclete on Bernera, known to all as Kitch, can also relax.

He’s been asking why my distinguished features were no longer gracing the Wednesday edition. Will someone please tell Kitch to get the P&J on a Thursday? Tell him I’ve given him a name check so he should place a regular order. Deal?

Like Mark Twain, who was said to be dead or dying when he wasn’t, I find it quite funny.

Twain wrote a letter to a newsman saying: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

As I am writing this, I can just announce that I’m in fine fettle and confirmation of that will appear each Thursday right here.

The gracious lady at the castle then surprised me by asking if I knew the price of toilet roll.

Toilet paper unrolled

I thought that was a trick question – like when they ask new MPs and old PMs if they know the price of milk to try and show they are out-of-touch.

I often buy milk and bread myself and I wouldn’t have a scooby about the cost. Nor have I studied the pricing and exigencies of the market in toilet tissue. Her question was all about the ridiculous VAT situation in this country.

That iniquitous tax is applied to pretty much everything you buy except those said to be “essential”.

They’re VAT-exempt. But what is essential? I did some research. It’s all bonkers.

Toilet roll is categorised by our government as “luxury goods” and VAT is charged at 20%, while caviar and helicopter rides are classed as essentials and are VAT exempt.

VAT on apparently “non-essential” personal hygiene products rakes in £247 million annually for the Treasury. Appalling.

This stupidity has an immense effect on vulnerable people. It’s not a case of just WANTING to wipe. We all need to do it.

I remember turning up at new digs in Glasgow. It was late and the shops were shut.

Within two minutes, I discovered the bathroom had no toilet paper and all I had to use was the money in my pocket.

So I did what had to be done. It was tough and messy but, to me, being clean was essential. Best 27p I ever spent.

This tax is an ass – an assortment of cruel and pointless errors and misclassifications.

Potato crisps are categorised as confectionery and 20% VAT is applied – but tortilla chips are not. And your nuts?

Nuts sold in shops have zero VAT if they’re still in their shells. However, VAT applies if they are not in shells, and roasted or salted. That really is nutty.

I think it’s HMRC that administers our VAT, isn’t it? Enough said.

Not enough though has been said about the Free Church of Scotland running a pop-up cafe on, wait for it, the Sabbath.

In an inspired piece of practical Christianity, the kirk in Stornoway has been inviting HebCelt festival-goers who were tired and had perhaps imbibed deeply to breakfast on the Sunday before the ferry to Ullapool. And, wait again, it’s all free. Not even a collection? Nay, sayeth the Free. “Put thy sponduliks away and come thee and break bread, and smokey bacon, with us.”

HebCelt 2022 in full swing

They’ve done it for a few years. Well done to Minister James Maciver.

I hear there were rumblings of disapproval at first within the congregation but the now-retiring minister was able to remind them that doing good on any day with a y in it is allowed.

Perhaps he is rightly fed up with his kirk’s longstanding reputation of being an anti-fun denomination – and the sensible ones won the day. Yay. Extending a helping hand to the weary traveller is even set down as an exemplar in a big, thick book I read some time back. Well done, Rev James.

I’m still trying to get over the fact that successive governments of this country are still classifying toilet paper as non-essential. What are they thinking?

These politicians should remember that the political power they wield today is like a roll of something long, strong and very, very long. It is exactly like toilet paper. It only seems important when you don’t have it.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

