Driver in hospital after car crashes into ditch on Highland road

Emergency services rushed to the A832 near Rosemarkie earlier this afternoon.

By Graham Fleming
A man has been rushed to hospital after driving into an embankment in the Highlands.

The incident took place on the A832 road near Rosemarkie at 1.40pm earlier this afternoon.

The condition of the man is currently unknown.

Recovery from the ditch is still to be arranged.

Car to be recovered after crash

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.40pm today to reports of a one-vehicle road crash on the A832 near Rosemarkie.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver of the car was taken to hospital.

“Arrangements are being made to recover the vehicle which went down an embankment.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for further comment on this story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

