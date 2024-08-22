WATCH: Bojan Miovski’s official unveiling and training session at Girona as striker says ‘I have worked all my life for this moment’

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski insists he has worked all his life for the opportunity to star in the Spanish La Liga.

The 25-year-old transferred to Girona for an Aberdeen record fee that could be worth up to £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

North Macedonian international Miovski signed a four-year deal with Girona and is set to make his debut away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Miovski was officially unveiled as Girona’s new signing earlier this week.

The striker scored 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie.

Girona will compete in the Champions League this season having finished third in La Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last term.

Miovski said: “It’s a great opportunity for me because I have worked all my life for this moment.

“I have chosen Girona because of the style of play, it’s the best for me.

“Michel is a great coach and ambitious like me.

“I’m very happy to be here and ready to start.

“I’m not afraid of anything, ready to face this challenge.

“I am surrounded by players who have a lot of quality and this will help me to grow“.

‘The Scottish League is much more physical’

Clubs in Italy, England, Germany and Netherlands were tracking Miovski with the view to a summer transfer window swoop.

Aberdeen rejected three previous offers from Girona before securing their valuation for the star striker.

Miovski believes his style of play can help him thrive in the Spanish top flight.

Speaking on the Girona FC website he said: “The Scottish league is much more physical and I consider myself a tactical player.

“That’s why I hope to make the most of these characteristics in LaLiga

“I don’t feel the pressure.

“I work every day with the aim of growing and that’s why Girona is a great opportunity“.

“For me the most important thing is the collective rather than the individual“.