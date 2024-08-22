WATCH: Bojan Miovski’s official unveiling and training session at Girona as striker says ‘I have worked all my life for this moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Bojan Miovski’s official unveiling and training session at Girona as striker says ‘I have worked all my life for this moment’

Former Aberdeen striker Miovski explains why he signed for Girona and says he is not afraid of the challenge of playing in the Spanish La Liga

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski insists he has worked all his life for the opportunity to star in the Spanish La Liga.

The 25-year-old transferred to Girona for an Aberdeen record fee that could be worth up to £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

North Macedonian international Miovski signed a four-year deal with Girona and is set to make his debut away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Miovski was officially unveiled as Girona’s new signing earlier this week.

The striker scored 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie.

Girona will compete in the Champions League this season having finished third in La Liga behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last term.

Miovski said: “It’s a great opportunity for me because I have worked all my life for this moment.

“I have chosen Girona because of the style of play, it’s the best for me.

“Michel is a great coach and ambitious like me.

“I’m very happy to be here and ready to start.

“I’m not afraid of anything, ready to face this challenge.

“I am surrounded by players who have a lot of quality and this will help me to grow“.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
‘The Scottish League is much more physical’

Clubs in Italy, England, Germany and Netherlands were tracking Miovski with the view to a summer transfer window swoop.

Aberdeen rejected three previous offers from Girona before securing their valuation for the star striker.

Miovski believes his style of play can help him thrive in the Spanish top flight.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Speaking on the Girona FC website he said: “The Scottish league is much more physical and I consider myself a tactical player.

“That’s why I hope to make the most of these characteristics in LaLiga

“I don’t feel the pressure.

“I work every day with the aim of growing and that’s why Girona is a great opportunity“.

“For me the most important thing is the collective rather than the individual“.

