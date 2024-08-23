Officers stop overfilled car on A9 near Aviemore carrying four children ‘inappropriately restrained’

A seven-seater vehicle has been stopped on the A9 carrying eight passengers – including four children who were not properly restrained.

Highlands and Islands road policing officers revealed how they stopped the motor near Aviemore on Wednesday due to the alleged “manner of driving”.

On further inspection, the officers said they discovered that not only were the children – who were aged between four months and 12 – not “appropriately restrained”, two of the youngsters were sharing a seatbelt.

In addition, two did not have the correct child seat for their age, weight and height.

The force confirmed a driver was charged with road traffic offences and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

‘It’s a serious offence’

PC Elaine Nicolson, of road policing in Dingwall, said: “In a collision, children are much more vulnerable than adults, therefore car child safety is crucial to help minimise injuries and save lives.

“It’s a serious offence not to use the correct car seat. When children are not properly restrained in an appropriate car seat, even on the shortest of journeys, the impact can be devastating.”

For information about buying or fitting a car seat visit https://orlo.uk/M0EK0 where you will find resources to help.