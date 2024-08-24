Two left with ‘serious injuries’ after four vehicle crash near Invergordon

Two have been left in “serious condition” after a four car crash near Invergordon.

Officers were called to the pile up on the B817 Shore Road between Alness and Invergordon around 6pm yesterday.

Police say a 49-year-old man remains in a serious condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash.

A 34-year-old man, was also taken to Foresterhill with serious injuries.

The incident involved a red Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Kuga, a white Hyundai and a silver Dacia Duster.

Cops are still trying to trace the driver of the Ford Kuga, after they left the scene following the incident. Enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

The road was closed for 11 hours as an investigation took place.

Police carrying out enquiries after Invergordon crash

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland, said: “Our enquiries into this crash are ongoing and we are urging the driver of the Ford Kuga to contact us.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to us to please get in touch.

“We would also like to review any dashcam footage taken around the time of the crash.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3238 of 23 August.