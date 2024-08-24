Georgia Toffolo lifts lid on Aberdeenshire trip which made her fall for boyfriend James Watt

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has told of the Aberdeenshire trip which made her fall for boyfriend James Watt.

The I’m A Celebrity winner, also known as Toff, lifted the lid on a humorous gaffe involving the ex-BrewDog CEO’s granny which “filled the room with love”.

She told of how she was mistaken for James’ new assistant while meeting his family in Scotland, and how it made her admire their closeness.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, she said: “I really fell in love with James when we got on a plane and we went to Scotland. We didn’t know each other that well yet and I met his whole family.

“It was so funny, because his granny thought I was his new assistant, which obviously we loved. But I just thought, I could feel the amount of love in the room.”

Now visibly smitten with the Ellon-based former beer tycoon, she also revealed the story of how the pair first met.

The duo were brought together while on a blind date, following a recommendation from a friend.

First date which intrigued Toff

She said she knew James “was special,” from their second meeting onwards.

“We were set up on this blind date. I really wasn’t looking for anything at all,” she continued.

“I was quite actively not looking, and a guy friend of mine said, in a way only guy friends can, ‘Toff, you’re looking really good at the moment. It’s such a waste. What are you doing moping around at home?’

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, maybe I am working too much and maybe I’m not leaving the house enough’.

“He said he knew this guy, and do you know the story that sold it to me?

“He said, ‘Oh he’s got a really successful business and, when he’d had loads of success, the way he celebrated was going out on his dad’s fishing boat’. And I just thought, ‘Who is that?’. That’s so intriguing to me.”

“So anyway, I turned up on this date. I wasn’t expecting anything and I just think we both knew. I knew from date two.

“I thought, ‘He’s really special. He’s so different’.”

Aberdeen match sealed love of north east for Toff

Toff has also not hidden her love for Aberdeenshire, making frequent trips to the Scottish north-east with James.

She said she admires its sense of “community,” which she says she misses while living in London.

She came to the realisation while taking in the Dons’ opening home victory against Dumbarton at Pittodrie last month.

Despite a 6-0 Aberdeen victory on the day, she said it was the “community feel” which “gave her goosebumps.”

She explained: “James is so bored of me saying this, but Scotland has an amazing sense of community. I’m really big on this.

“I think we have lost a lot of it and that people underestimate the importance of community, whether that’s knowing your neighbours or going to local events.

“I really feel it up in Scotland. We live next door to this tiny little village and it’s got a little cafe and a post office. The post office is extraordinary because it sells absolutely everything and it is so busy. I just love seeing people together.”

“We went to Aberdeen for their first game of the season and I said to James, ‘I’ve got goosebumps’.

“All these tiny little children with parents or grandparents were sat there with their pies, watching their local team. I think there’s nothing that feeds the soul better than that sense of community.

“I wonder whether, having 10 years full-time in London, I didn’t realise how much I was missing that community feel.”