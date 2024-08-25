Firefighters remain at scene of ‘large’ blaze in Alness

Firefighters remain at the scene of a “large” farm building fire in Alness.

Two crews from Invergordon were called to the Caplich Quarry area just after 7pm on Saturday.

One fire engine remains on standby at the scene.

At the height of the blaze, residents were urged to close their windows.

A statement from Police Scotland on Saturday said: “Around 7.30pm today, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a large fire in the in the area of the Caplich Quarry, Alness.

“As a purely precautionary measure, residents of Alness and Milnafua are requested to close their windows and doors to stop the smoke entering their homes.

“It’s requested that the public avoid the area for the time being.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for an update.