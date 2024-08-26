Will Nightingale urges Ross County to put ‘unacceptable’ 6-0 loss to Rangers behind them

Will Nightingale says Ross County must quickly rediscover their resilient traits, after branding their 6-0 loss to Rangers as unacceptable.

The Staggies suffered a chastening defeat at Hampden Park on Saturday, which equalled their biggest Premiership loss.

Doubles from Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo, along with goals from Tom Lawrence and Danilo, made it an afternoon to forget for the Staggies at the National Stadium.

English defender Nightingale, who is back for a second season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon, feels Don Cowie’s men drifted far away from the tight defensive unit they pride themselves on being.

He said: “I think, in your career as a footballer, you’re going to have low points.

“Every footballer in the world, I’m sure even Messi, has had a low point in his career.

“It’s how we bounce back now, really. We need to use it to learn from it.

“But it’s unacceptable and we have to be better. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s a special club. It’s about people sticking together, getting other people out of trouble, and being that tight unit.

“Obviously, it’s a tight-knit club. We have to be better moving forward.”

Staggies must quickly regain momentum

The heavy Premiership defeat follows an embarrassing Premier Sports Cup exit to League Two side Spartans the previous weekend.

With Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen their final game before the international break, Nightingale knows County need to act fast in order to halt their slide.

He added: “Football is definitely about momentum.

“We had a good enough start, but we have definitely dropped our standards within the past two games and we can’t allow that.

“You have to be resilient as a footballer and now it’s about how we bounce back, really.

“We’ve got to make sure that it’s just a short blip and not let it spiral out of effect.”

Defender says heavy defeat should fall on County players

Nightingale says County’s players must take responsibility for the multitude of errors which led to Rangers scoring at will, as opposed to Cowie’s tactical set-up of the team.

The 29-year-old added: “I think the players have to take accountability.

“We have to look at ourselves. I think we’re the ones to blame because there were simple footballing errors.

“That’s nothing to do with the tactical side of the game. I think it should fall on the players.

“I just think it’s key moments in the game, really. We’ve just given them the space in behind and not been prepared for the runners in behind.

“I’d say I’ve probably let my standards slip, probably as low as I have. Now it’s about how I bounce back, personally.

“It will hurt me because I know I can do better. But that’s what we have to do, look at ourselves in the mirror now and show our character. It’s an important thing to get back to.”