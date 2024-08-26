Will Nightingale urges Ross County to put ‘unacceptable’ 6-0 loss to Rangers behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Nightingale urges Ross County to put ‘unacceptable’ 6-0 loss to Rangers behind them

The Staggies return to action on Saturday at home to Aberdeen, in their final game before the international break.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Will Nightingale in action against Rangers.
Ross County defender Will Nightingale in action against Rangers. Image: PA

Will Nightingale says Ross County must quickly rediscover their resilient traits, after branding their 6-0 loss to Rangers as unacceptable.

The Staggies suffered a chastening defeat at Hampden Park on Saturday, which equalled their biggest Premiership loss.

Doubles from Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo, along with goals from Tom Lawrence and Danilo, made it an afternoon to forget for the Staggies at the National Stadium.

English defender Nightingale, who is back for a second season-long loan from AFC Wimbledon, feels Don Cowie’s men drifted far away from the tight defensive unit they pride themselves on being.

Rabbi Matondo of Rangers celebrates with team mates Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande
Rabbi Matondo of Rangers celebrates with team mates Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande after scoring his second goal of the game to give Rangers a 5-0 lead against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “I think, in your career as a footballer, you’re going to have low points.

“Every footballer in the world, I’m sure even Messi, has had a low point in his career.

“It’s how we bounce back now, really. We need to use it to learn from it.

“But it’s unacceptable and we have to be better. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s a special club. It’s about people sticking together, getting other people out of trouble, and being that tight unit.

“Obviously, it’s a tight-knit club. We have to be better moving forward.”

Staggies must quickly regain momentum

The heavy Premiership defeat follows an embarrassing Premier Sports Cup exit to League Two side Spartans the previous weekend.

With Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen their final game before the international break, Nightingale knows County need to act fast in order to halt their slide.

New Ross County signing Josh Nisbet warms up with a ball before the game against Rangers
New signing Josh Nisbet featured from the bench against Rangers. Image: SNS

He added: “Football is definitely about momentum.

“We had a good enough start, but we have definitely dropped our standards within the past two games and we can’t allow that.

“You have to be resilient as a footballer and now it’s about how we bounce back, really.

“We’ve got to make sure that it’s just a short blip and not let it spiral out of effect.”

Defender says heavy defeat should fall on County players

Nightingale says County’s players must take responsibility for the multitude of errors which led to Rangers scoring at will, as opposed to Cowie’s tactical set-up of the team.

The 29-year-old added: “I think the players have to take accountability.

“We have to look at ourselves. I think we’re the ones to blame because there were simple footballing errors.

Connor Randall and Josh Reid following Ross County's 6-0 defeat to Rangers.
Connor Randall and Josh Reid following Ross County’s 6-0 defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

“That’s nothing to do with the tactical side of the game. I think it should fall on the players.

“I just think it’s key moments in the game, really. We’ve just given them the space in behind and not been prepared for the runners in behind.

“I’d say I’ve probably let my standards slip, probably as low as I have. Now it’s about how I bounce back, personally.

“It will hurt me because I know I can do better. But that’s what we have to do, look at ourselves in the mirror now and show our character. It’s an important thing to get back to.”

