Motorbike and car involved in crash on A9 at Cromarty Bridge

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a crash on the A9 at Cromarty Bridge.

The incident took place near Ardullie Roundabout on the Inverness to Thurso road before 10am on Monday.

The road was blocked southbound and northbound for about about an hour after the crash.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Officers attended the scene and the vehicles were cleared away from the main road.

Traffic Scotland earlier confirmed the road was “restricted” in both directions.

An update stated: “Road users are advised to take caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Monday, August 26, police received a report of a road crash involving a motorbike and a car on the Cromarty Bridge.

“Officers are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.”

