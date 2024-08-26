Teen girl charged over ‘deliberate’ fire at Alness quarry

A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection to a wilful fire at an Alness quarry.

Emergency services were called to a barn fire at Caplich Quarry around 7.30pm on Saturday August 24.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire service remained in the area for almost 24 hours.

Shortly after the fire, police said they were treating the incident as “wilful”.

Pictures show the barn was completely destroyed in the fire.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter and procurator fiscal.”

Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area while the fire was at its height.