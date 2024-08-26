Teen girl charged over ‘deliberate’ fire at Alness quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen girl charged over ‘deliberate’ fire at Alness quarry

Emergency services were on the scene of the fire for more than 24 hours.

By Louise Glen
Caplich Quarry fire damage near Alness
A barn was destroyed at Caplich Quarry near Alness. Image: Jasperimage.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged in connection to a wilful fire at an Alness quarry.

Emergency services were called to a barn fire at Caplich Quarry around 7.30pm on Saturday August 24.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire service remained in the area for almost 24 hours.

Fire service at the scene of the blazer at Caplich Quarry near Alness.
The fire service remained at the scene for more than 24 hours at Caplich Quarry near Alness. Image: Jasperimage.

Shortly after the fire, police said they were treating the incident as “wilful”.

Pictures show the barn was completely destroyed in the fire.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter and procurator fiscal.”

Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area while the fire was at its height.

