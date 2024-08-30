Oban FM volunteer ‘desperate’ for legal help as debt collectors demand £17,000 for failed radio station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban FM volunteer ‘desperate’ for legal help as debt collectors demand £17,000 for failed radio station

Proud grandma Christine MacDonald, 70, was shocked to receive a sheriff's officer letter.

By Louise Glen
Christine MacDonald has been issued a writ for Oban FM.
Christine MacDonald has been named in a writ for £17,000-worth of debt. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

An Oban pensioner has been served a writ for a share in a community radio station debt of more than £17,000.

That’s despite claiming she had assurances she would “only need to pay £1” if Oban FM was to close down.

Proud grandma Christine MacDonald, 70, was shocked to receive a sheriff’s officer letter telling her she was a co-defender on an outstanding debt for the recently closed radio station.

The letter arrived at the beginning of August after payments to a loan company were defaulted on.

Ms MacDonald has had to write to Oban Sheriff Court regarding the civil matter, explaining that she can not find a solicitor to represent her on legal aid.

The popular volunteer presenter on the station for 30 years, says she is beside herself with worry, after “trusting” her liability would be £1.

Ms MacDonald, Oban FM and two other board members are named on the writ.

She wants to defend her name in court against the action – but she can not find a solicitor willing to take a legal aid case to help her.

She has to lodge defences by September 12.

Oban SNP Councillor Julie McKenzie picture on Oban beach front.
Councillor Julie McKenzie has been offering support to Ms MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

That is despite help from her local councillor Julie McKenzie who has been trying to secure a solicitor for the former Tesco worker.

Ms MacDonald said: “Earlier this year, in February the board of Oban FM, of which I was a member for five months, were told that we needed a loan to pay off our debts.”

‘I was uneasy about taking out a loan’

Saying there was little detail forthcoming about the loan, other than being asked to sign.

Ms MacDonald claims she was never shown papers or details of repayments for the loan.

She said presenters and board members were asked to do what they could to raise as much money as possible to save the radio station.

A crowdfunder was launched, and a drive to find more advertisers on the station.

She said: “I was uneasy about being part of taking out a loan – but I was given assurances that if Oban FM was to close or go into liquidation then as it was a company limited by guarantee – we would only need to pay a liability of £1.

“I was reassured by that. ”

Mrs MacDonald claims she was never offered legal advice, and “I was not told that my house and possessions were at risk if the payments were not upheld.”

Oban FM closed its doors in July after 32 years.

Liquidators have yet to be called into the company.

“I do not have savings to speak of,” Ms MacDonald continued, “I live off a state pension and I have a very small private pension.

“I have tried to get legal aid to defend my name  – but I simply can not secure anyone to help.”

Ms MacDonald, who worked in the town’s Tesco for many years, claims she has witnesses to the conversation where she was told categorically that she would only ever need to pay £1 in liability.

“I am so anxious and upset,” she said, “It is a desperate situation, and I do not know what I am going to do.”

Councillor steps in to help with search for solicitor

Councillor McKenzie has been working with Ms MacDonald to help secure a solicitor to lodge defences at Oban Sheriff Court.

The area chairwoman for Oban, Lorn and the Isles, said: “My constituent Christine approached me regarding a legal and financial issue which has impacted her directly because of her former role as a director of Oban FM.

“The story she shared with me raised major concerns and I was keen to try and offer what advice and support that I could.”

Oban Sherrif Court.
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

Ms McKenzie said that despite searches across Scotland: “Christine has not yet been able to secure a solicitor to offer advice or take on her case.”

Adding: “The predicament in which Christine finds herself serves to highlight the constraints of the current legal aid system and the very real difficulties faced by ordinary people in our community when it comes to accessing legal representation for matters such as this.

“I can only hope that a solicitor might read this and consider taking on this case as part of their pro bono work.”

Hopes a solution can be found

Campbell Cameron, the chairman of Oban FM – and fellow presenter for three decades – confirmed to The Press and Journal he was also named on the writ.

Oban FM presenter Campbell Cameron
Oban FM presenter and chairman Campbell Cameron. Image: Oban FM/ Facebook.

He hopes that a solution can still be found.

He said: “It’s a difficult time after 32 years but all directors were made aware of their guarantor responsibilities and signed accordingly.

“As for non-guarantor debts then the responsibility is restricted to £1.00

“The company will be dissolved after all creditors are advised of the position.”

Oban FM ‘was not a charity’

Presenter Margo Marr, who is not named on the writ, presented a programme on the station for 14 years.

She said: “I discovered only two years ago that Oban FM was no longer a charity, but a limited company.

“This year, there were two staff meetings called by the board of directors. The first was at the end of April.

“During the meeting, it was revealed that finances were in a dire situation, that short-term loans had been taken out, and bills including rent had not been paid.

Oban FM presenters back Marcus Marr, Margo Marr, front Gordon MacIntyre and Dave Hobbs.
Oban FM presenters: (back row) Marcus Marr and Margo Marr joined Gordon MacIntyre and Dave Hobbs after their final show in July. Image: Margo Marr.

“At this meeting, it was suggested that presenters should donate £500 each to the station’s finances. ”

Ms Marr says that at a second meeting at the end of June, presenters were told: “Finances were now so critical that we would have to shut down very shortly unless something could be done.”

She added: “I have ascertained since the closure of the station that its status remains ‘active’ at Companies House.

“None of the volunteers at Oban FM has ever been paid a penny, not even expenses.”

Conversation