Exclusive: Eddie Wolecki Black lifts the lid on his Lossiemouth exit

Wolecki Black's tenure at Grant Park ended on Thursday.

Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.
By Callum Law

Eddie Wolecki Black says he wanted more time to prove himself at Lossiemouth and has revealed his disappointment at his Grant Park tenure being over.

The former Lochee United, Montrose, Glasgow City, Caledonian Braves, Airdrieonians, Motherwell Women, Celtic Women and Tayport boss was appointed as Coasters gaffer in May.

However, his time with Lossie came to an end on Thursday with the Moray club amassing four points from their first seven Breedon Highland League games to sit 17th in the table.

On Saturday Lossie face bottom club Strathspey Thistle – who are on zero points – at Seafield Park with Ian Campbell, Steve Porter and Steven Dunn in interim charge.

Speaking about his departure Wolecki Black told the Press and Journal: “I’m well aware that the job I’m in comes with a lot of fragility.

“I don’t really understand what’s happened and it came as a bit of a surprise.

“When I came to the club I promised that the team would be competitive and that’s exactly what it’s been.

“Nobody has battered us in any game, but I get that if you’re not getting results you will come under pressure.

“I would have liked to continue and I joined on the proviso of a three-year contract so I relocated (from Dundee to Lossiemouth) because of that.

“We had a three-year plan and a long-term aim, but it’s been three months that I’ve had.

“If I’m being realistic the club has got a big game on Saturday and they’re maybe after a bounce.

“But I’ve always had faith in my ability and I believed I could deliver the result the club was looking for.”

Challenge was bigger than expected

Looking back on his tenure Wolecki Black admits he could have done some things differently.

He added: “I don’t wish the club any ill at all, I wish them all the best.

“I enjoyed working with players. They’re are an honest, hard-working bunch who gave their all.

“If I had my time again I might have looked to bring in my own staff.

“I didn’t have the relationship with my staff that I’ve had at previous clubs.

“That made it harder for me in terms of trying to move the club forward.

“The scale of the challenge was bigger than I expected.

“A couple of problems we had could have been solved financially.

“I look at players elsewhere that we would have liked to have signed but we weren’t in a position to get them because of the finance it would have taken.”

Badges issue

It has also emerged that Wolecki Black’s coaching badges had lapsed which appears to have been a sticking point between him and Lossie.

He said: “My coaching qualifications were deemed to have been inactive because I hadn’t done my continuous professional development (CPD) from last year to validate my licence.

“But I just had to go through the reactivation process with the SFA.

“The club felt it was a major issue, but I didn’t because it was solvable.”

Explaining his reasons for parting ways with Wolecki Black, Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh said: “I think we’re all disappointed with how it’s gone.

“We got a good point against Banks o’ Dee and beat Rothes, but then it hasn’t gone to plan since then.

“Unfortunately I feel there has been a bit of a disconnect between Eddie, the rest of the coaching staff and the committee.

“We hoped it would work out and unfortunately it hasn’t, but on a personal level I got on well with Eddie and it’s disappointing things haven’t worked out.

“Hopefully the coaches can get everyone back on board and get us going forward again.”

Conversation