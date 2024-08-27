Firefighters and paramedics called to Black Isle crash

Emergency services are responding to a crash on a main Black Isle road.

Ambulances and two fire appliances are on the A832, near Tore Roundabout and the A9, after receiving a call shortly after 9am today.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 09:07 to attend a road traffic collision in the area of Tore garage services, near the A832.

“An ambulance and two paramedic response units were dispatched to the scene.”

Emergency response to A832 crash near Tore Roundabout

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at an RTC on the A833 near Munlochy.

“We received the call at 9:10am and have sent two appliances.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

