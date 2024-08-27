Duo make return to Aberdeen law firm as it grows team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Duo make return to Aberdeen law firm as it grows team

They are rejoining after working for the company in the early parts of their careers.

By Kelly Wilson
Lisa Byars and Claire Scott have rejoined Burness Paull. Image: Burness Paull
Lisa Byars and Claire Scott have rejoined Burness Paull. Image: Burness Paull

Law firm Burness Paull has strengthened its Aberdeen employment team with the return of two former employees.

Claire Scott joins as partner with Lisa Byars coming onboard as a director.

Both return to Burness Paull, based in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square, having worked for the firm earlier in their careers.

Their experience sees them have “particular expertise in the energy, infrastructure and financial service sectors”.

‘Excited’ to rejoin Burness Paull

Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms, said the appointments come at a time of “strong and growing demand” for specialist advice linked to the increasing complexity of the employment law landscape.

Claire said: “Lisa and I are excited to be rejoining Burness Paull, where we spent many happy years earlier in our careers.

Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull; Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan; and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull at time of moving to Marischal Square. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“It’s an ambitious and growing firm which offers the best platform to deliver for a strong and varied client base.”

Burness Paull has nearly 100 people working in or from its Aberdeen office. It now has 12 partners based in the Granite City.

‘Quality operators’ in energy sector

Mandy Laurie, head of employment at Burness Paull, said: “The increasing complexity of the employment law landscape means that we continue to see strong demand for specialist employment advice across all sectors.

The energy sector is undergoing a period of significant change as we increase our reliance on renewables and other clean energy sources.

“Claire and Lisa’s expertise sits at the intersection of where energy and employment matters meet, which means they are ideally placed to advise organisations on the employment law considerations of the transition to net zero.

“Having worked with Claire and Lisa previously, we know that they are quality operators who will enhance our offering as we support our clients to ensure they are employers of choice with the diverse, future-ready workforces required to achieve their business objectives.”

Appointment strengthens firm offering

The firm employs more than 700 people, with 90 partners, across its three offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Peter Lawson, Burness Paull chairman, said: “Maintaining our position at the top of the market hinges on our ability to attract, develop and retain the very best talent.

“The appointment of Claire and Lisa is the latest example of this.

“They are superb employment lawyers with a strong profile in the market, who will further strengthen our proposition as we seek the best possible outcomes for our clients and to fulfil our growth strategy.”

More from Business

Highland BlindCraft executive manager Deirdre Aitken. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Remarkable Inverness firm’s luxury mattresses made by people with disabilities
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Accident-prone horse is judges' choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters' Show
Three hotels are planned for the centre of Inverness
Analysis: Inverness has more tourists, but do we still need more hotels?
Mike Farquhar tattooing a leg.
How Elgin business South Street Electric Tattoo coped with phenomenal 14-month waiting list after…
An aerial view of Union Street in Aberdeen
Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen's Union Street?
6
KLT Networking founder Andrew Smith. Image: DCT Design
Meet the Aberdeen networking expert helping others connect for success
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
The back of the former Smiley Bakers.
New details on Elgin takeaway plans and work approved for listed home at Coleburn…

Conversation