Duo make return to Aberdeen law firm as it grows team

Law firm Burness Paull has strengthened its Aberdeen employment team with the return of two former employees.

Claire Scott joins as partner with Lisa Byars coming onboard as a director.

Both return to Burness Paull, based in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square, having worked for the firm earlier in their careers.

Their experience sees them have “particular expertise in the energy, infrastructure and financial service sectors”.

‘Excited’ to rejoin Burness Paull

Burness Paull, one of Scotland’s largest law firms, said the appointments come at a time of “strong and growing demand” for specialist advice linked to the increasing complexity of the employment law landscape.

Claire said: “Lisa and I are excited to be rejoining Burness Paull, where we spent many happy years earlier in our careers.

“It’s an ambitious and growing firm which offers the best platform to deliver for a strong and varied client base.”

Burness Paull has nearly 100 people working in or from its Aberdeen office. It now has 12 partners based in the Granite City.

‘Quality operators’ in energy sector

Mandy Laurie, head of employment at Burness Paull, said: “The increasing complexity of the employment law landscape means that we continue to see strong demand for specialist employment advice across all sectors.

“The energy sector is undergoing a period of significant change as we increase our reliance on renewables and other clean energy sources.

“Claire and Lisa’s expertise sits at the intersection of where energy and employment matters meet, which means they are ideally placed to advise organisations on the employment law considerations of the transition to net zero.

“Having worked with Claire and Lisa previously, we know that they are quality operators who will enhance our offering as we support our clients to ensure they are employers of choice with the diverse, future-ready workforces required to achieve their business objectives.”

Appointment strengthens firm offering

The firm employs more than 700 people, with 90 partners, across its three offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Peter Lawson, Burness Paull chairman, said: “Maintaining our position at the top of the market hinges on our ability to attract, develop and retain the very best talent.

“The appointment of Claire and Lisa is the latest example of this.

“They are superb employment lawyers with a strong profile in the market, who will further strengthen our proposition as we seek the best possible outcomes for our clients and to fulfil our growth strategy.”