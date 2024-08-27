‘It’s always been my dream to compete’: Buckie personal trainer named one of UK’s strongest women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘It’s always been my dream to compete’: Buckie personal trainer named one of UK’s strongest women

Steffie Murray found her passion for weightlifting after years of battling with her mental health.

Congratulations Steffie - what an achievement! Image: HCCAPTURES
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray woman has been named one of the strongest women in the UK.

Steffie Murray, from Buckie, went to Warrington last weekend to compete for the title of UK’s Strongest Woman.

The 36-year-old achieved sixth place in the weightlifting competition on Sunday, August 25.

Ever since she was a child, Steffie would watch Ultimate Strongman on the TV.

She said it was an “absolute dream” to be a part of the competition.

“To be a part of the UK scene and representing Scotland is just fantastic,” she said.

“I was very flabbergasted by being asked to represent Scotland because there’s a very high calibre of Scottish strongwomen these days.

“I felt a lot of pressure on me.”

Steffie represented Scotland at the UK’s Strongest Women competition. Image: HCCAPTURES

Steffie praised the supportive environment of the competition, especially amongst the women.

She said: “We all get an awful lot of hate comments on social media so we just rally around each other and are really supportive.

“We are there to win, don’t mistake that. But when you’re walking back after the event every girl is cheering you on and fist-bumping you while saying well done.”

Receiving award was ’emotional experience’

Steffie added that the experience could be “overwhelming”.

“It made me quite emotional because I’ve watched Strongman all my life and a few years ago I never would have thought that I’d be in the position to represent my country at such a high level,” she said.

“The support from my family and friends has also been phenomenal.

“I could hear my partner, Tommy, screaming louder than everybody else in the crowd.

“He’s my biggest supporter and my rock.”

Steffie was awarded sixth place in the competition. Image: HCCAPTURES

From giving up sports to becoming national weightlifting champion

Steffie Murray was forced to give up sports as a child because of bullying, but she says that her past experiences have shaped her weightlifting journey.

She said: “I dropped out of sports in high school because I was being bullied quite badly.

“I was too scared to go into the changing rooms because if I did, I’d get beat up or spat at.”

Steffie left school and then went to art school, which she described as a ‘very dark time’.

“It wasn’t until a friend from work invited me to a bootcamp – it was there where I discovered I could lift heavy weights,” she added.

“From there, it rekindled my love for sports and doing well in sports.

“Just being able to be present in my body and not want to escape it. Being happy in my skin and not focusing on what my body looked like but instead what it could do.

“I just took everything that happened to me, and it was a motivator to do well.”

Steffie Murray at a previous competition.

Steffie said: “Being happy in your skin is a feeling, I think, some people take for granted sometimes.

“This is the only body you get, you need to treat it well. And when you treat it well, you’ll feel better.

“It’s taken me 36 years to realise that.”

