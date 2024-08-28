Body of man, 95, lay in Oban retirement flat ‘for a month’

The body of a 95-year-old man has been discovered in a retirement flat complex in Oban, where it is believed he had died as long as a month ago.

The pensioner was found after police entered his home on Monday morning at Lynn Court.

Residents who live in the independent living retirement flats told The Press and Journal that he had been “lying” in his home for at least a month.

Residents had raised concerns after not seeing the man for some time, prompting a call to police.

Police Scotland has confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and his next of kin have been made aware.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Lynn Court, Oban around 9.45am on Monday August 19 2024 following the death of a 95-year-old man.

“His next of kin have been made aware.”

Adding: “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

‘It is very sad’

Lynn Court, situated near the town’s Lidl store, is a specially built residential complex for people over 60 who are retired. It consists of 43 individual flats with non-residential management staff.

One resident told The Press and Journal: “The man who died was very reserved and did not have contact with many people. I have never seen anyone visit him.

“I have not seen him for a very long time. But we have been told he was dead for at least a month before he was discovered.”

Another pensioner told us: “The man who has died was very quiet and didn’t really take part with residents activities in the home.

“It is a long time since I have seen him. I’ve been told he was found lying dead for a long time.”

One woman who regularly visits the home said: “He didn’t seem to like company, but it is still very sad that he has lain dead in his house for so long.”

Retirement home operators ‘deeply saddened’ by resident’s death

A spokesperson for the operator, Bield, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our residents at Lynn Court in Oban.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

“Lynn Court is a retirement housing complex designed to promote independent living, with staff on site to manage building security, maintenance and support tenants with any queries or additional needs they may have in relation to their tenancy.

“We respect our tenants’ privacy and their wish to live independently within one of our homes, as such, we are unable to comment any further on their personal circumstances.”

The spokesperson added: “The safety and well-being of our residents are of the utmost importance to everyone at Bield.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they continue their investigations, and we remain committed to supporting our residents and staff during this time.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on how long the man’s body lay undiscovered, saying it was a matter for police.

