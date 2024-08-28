Body of man, 95, lay in Oban retirement flat ‘for a month’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body of man, 95, lay in Oban retirement flat ‘for a month’

Police were called after residents who live in the complex raised concerns.

By Louise Glen
Lynn Court, a retirement home in Oban.
A man has died at Lynn Court in Oban. Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The body of a 95-year-old man has been discovered in a retirement flat complex in Oban, where it is believed he had died as long as a month ago.

The pensioner was found after police entered his home on Monday morning at Lynn Court.

Residents who live in the independent living retirement flats told The Press and Journal that he had been “lying” in his home for at least a month.

Residents had raised concerns after not seeing the man for some time, prompting a call to police.

Police Scotland has confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and his next of kin have been made aware.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Lynn Court, Oban around 9.45am on Monday August 19 2024 following the death of a 95-year-old man.

“His next of kin have been made aware.”

Adding: “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

‘It is very sad’

Lynn Court, situated near the town’s Lidl store, is a specially built residential complex for people over 60 who are retired. It consists of 43 individual flats with non-residential management staff.

One resident told The Press and Journal: “The man who died was very reserved and did not have contact with many people. I have never seen anyone visit him.

“I have not seen him for a very long time. But we have been told he was dead for at least a month before he was discovered.”

Another pensioner told us: “The man who has died was very quiet and didn’t really take part with residents activities in the home.

“It is a long time since I have seen him. I’ve been told he was found lying dead for a long time.”

One woman who regularly visits the home said: “He didn’t seem to like company, but it is still very sad that he has lain dead in his house for so long.”

Retirement home operators ‘deeply saddened’ by resident’s death

A spokesperson for the operator, Bield, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our residents at Lynn Court in Oban.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

“Lynn Court is a retirement housing complex designed to promote independent living, with staff on site to manage building security, maintenance and support tenants with any queries or additional needs they may have in relation to their tenancy.

“We respect our tenants’ privacy and their wish to live independently within one of our homes, as such, we are unable to comment any further on their personal circumstances.”

The spokesperson added: “The safety and well-being of our residents are of the utmost importance to everyone at Bield.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they continue their investigations, and we remain committed to supporting our residents and staff during this time.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on how long the man’s body lay undiscovered, saying it was a matter for police.

