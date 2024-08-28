Nostalgia, sugar tax and taste tests: How north-east duo struck deal to bring back Moray Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nostalgia, sugar tax and taste tests: How north-east duo struck deal to bring back Moray Cup

Drinks wholesale boss says the limited edition bottles will be available for six to nine months.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Deveron Direct directors Des Cheyne and Kenneth West are thrilled with the reaction to Moray Cup's relaunch. Image: Jasperimage.
By Chris Cromar

It’s the drink that’s been causing a fizz across the north-east since it was relaunched last week.

And now, the men who brought Moray Cup back to the market have revealed how they took the product from the sidelines to the shelves.

Businessmen Des Cheyne from Banff and Kenneth West of Macduff managed to get the nostalgic drink bank on the shelves after striking a deal with beverage firm Refresco through their company Deveron Direct.

Based in Macduff, the cash and carry wholesaler – of which Mr Cheyne and Mr West are directors of – have “exclusive” rights to the fizzy drink, which made its comeback on Friday last week.

Moray Cup relaunch.
Deveron Direct in Macduff has the “exclusive” rights for Moray Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

How did the deal to relaunch Moray Cup come about?

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Cheyne said: “It’s been a bit hectic to say the least.”

Discussing how the idea to bring back the north-east favourite came to fruition, he added: “Myself and Kenneth sat down together and mulled over it for days and days, and weeks you could say, about whether this plan would work.

“Due to the large volume and commitment that was required, we weren’t sure at the time.

“Kenneth and myself decided that it would be worth giving it a go and bringing a bit of nostalgia back to the north-east.”

Moray Cup relaunch.
Moray Cup has returned having been left in abeyance since 2017. Image: Jasperimage.

Working in conjunction with Refresco – who bought Moray Cup’s last manufacturer Cotts in 2018 – they managed to bring the old favourite back to its native Aberdeenshire.

“It was a testament to the hard work of the team that we’ve got here as well.

“Refresco recognised us as an independent wholesaler that we were able to meet the demand and commitment that was expected.”

The 500ml bottles are being “kindly manufactured” by Refresco, not at their Macduff plant but 467 miles in Derby, because the facility required to produce this is “no longer available” in the town, according to Mr Cheyne.

Reaction as drink revived

Although the businessmen “knew there was going to be a lot of support” for Moray Cup’s return, the sheer amount has taken them by surprise, with Mr West being “gobsmacked” by this.

Only here as a “limited edition”, it has been confirmed by the Deveron Direct directors that means it will be around for likely between six and nine months.

With it being in the “very early days” of the fizzy favourite’s reincarnation, it is unclear – due to the “level of commitment” with their business and Refresco – if it will become a permanent fixture at the likes of Chinese takeaways and chippers across the region.

Moray Cup relaunch.
People with their packs of the newly relaunched drink on Friday. Image: Jasperimage.

The pair are delighted that they have “allowed the nostalgia to come back”.

They say they will “reaccess” how it is performing in three months.

And it is not just the north-east that has been gripped by “Moray Cup mania”, it is nationwide too.

Deveron Direct have had requests from as far north as Shetland.

In the south they’ve had queries from Bristol and the Isle of Wight.

Despite some claims the taste is “not the same” between the original and relaunched versions, Mr Cheyne said they never claimed it would be and they have “got it as close as we can”.

‘Next generation’ of Moray Cup lovers

He added: “We’ve also made it possible for the next generation of children to be able to enjoy Moray Cup.

“Before it was loaded with sugar, but if you’re taking into account sugar tax etc., it would have been unaffordable for a lot of folks.

“We’ve made it in a way that’s tasty and the colouring’s maybe not as bright as it was.

“We never said it would be, but we’ve gotten it as close as we can.”

Moray Cup relaunch.
Its relaunch has been described as a “bit of fun”. Image: Jasperimage.

Calling the relaunch of the iconic drink a “bit of fun”, the businessman said it has “created a buzz” in Macduff and nearby Banff.

Local businesses have also benefitted, which has made “everyone a winner” according to Des.

Concluding, Mr Cheyne said: “Myself and Kenneth would like to thank all the general public and businesses for their support in bringing this initiative to fruition because without their support we wouldn’t be able to achieve it.

