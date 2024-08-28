Nostalgia, sugar tax and taste tests: How north-east duo struck deal to bring back Moray Cup

It’s the drink that’s been causing a fizz across the north-east since it was relaunched last week.

And now, the men who brought Moray Cup back to the market have revealed how they took the product from the sidelines to the shelves.

Businessmen Des Cheyne from Banff and Kenneth West of Macduff managed to get the nostalgic drink bank on the shelves after striking a deal with beverage firm Refresco through their company Deveron Direct.

Based in Macduff, the cash and carry wholesaler – of which Mr Cheyne and Mr West are directors of – have “exclusive” rights to the fizzy drink, which made its comeback on Friday last week.

How did the deal to relaunch Moray Cup come about?

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Cheyne said: “It’s been a bit hectic to say the least.”

Discussing how the idea to bring back the north-east favourite came to fruition, he added: “Myself and Kenneth sat down together and mulled over it for days and days, and weeks you could say, about whether this plan would work.

“Due to the large volume and commitment that was required, we weren’t sure at the time.

“Kenneth and myself decided that it would be worth giving it a go and bringing a bit of nostalgia back to the north-east.”

Working in conjunction with Refresco – who bought Moray Cup’s last manufacturer Cotts in 2018 – they managed to bring the old favourite back to its native Aberdeenshire.

“It was a testament to the hard work of the team that we’ve got here as well.

“Refresco recognised us as an independent wholesaler that we were able to meet the demand and commitment that was expected.”

The 500ml bottles are being “kindly manufactured” by Refresco, not at their Macduff plant but 467 miles in Derby, because the facility required to produce this is “no longer available” in the town, according to Mr Cheyne.

Reaction as drink revived

Although the businessmen “knew there was going to be a lot of support” for Moray Cup’s return, the sheer amount has taken them by surprise, with Mr West being “gobsmacked” by this.

Only here as a “limited edition”, it has been confirmed by the Deveron Direct directors that means it will be around for likely between six and nine months.

With it being in the “very early days” of the fizzy favourite’s reincarnation, it is unclear – due to the “level of commitment” with their business and Refresco – if it will become a permanent fixture at the likes of Chinese takeaways and chippers across the region.

The pair are delighted that they have “allowed the nostalgia to come back”.

They say they will “reaccess” how it is performing in three months.

And it is not just the north-east that has been gripped by “Moray Cup mania”, it is nationwide too.

Deveron Direct have had requests from as far north as Shetland.

In the south they’ve had queries from Bristol and the Isle of Wight.

Despite some claims the taste is “not the same” between the original and relaunched versions, Mr Cheyne said they never claimed it would be and they have “got it as close as we can”.

‘Next generation’ of Moray Cup lovers

He added: “We’ve also made it possible for the next generation of children to be able to enjoy Moray Cup.

“Before it was loaded with sugar, but if you’re taking into account sugar tax etc., it would have been unaffordable for a lot of folks.

“We’ve made it in a way that’s tasty and the colouring’s maybe not as bright as it was.

“We never said it would be, but we’ve gotten it as close as we can.”

Calling the relaunch of the iconic drink a “bit of fun”, the businessman said it has “created a buzz” in Macduff and nearby Banff.

Local businesses have also benefitted, which has made “everyone a winner” according to Des.

Concluding, Mr Cheyne said: “Myself and Kenneth would like to thank all the general public and businesses for their support in bringing this initiative to fruition because without their support we wouldn’t be able to achieve it.