Police hunt duo after Highland wool factory raided

Police are trying to identify two people following a break-in at an Easter Ross company.

It took place at the British Wool premises in Evanton between Friday, August 23 and Monday, August 26.

Police have shared a picture of two young men adding they may have information about the break-in.

Police appeal following Evanton break-in

A post on Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “Can you help to identify the persons pictured? We think they may have information about a break-in that occurred at British Wool, Balconie Link Road on Evanton Industrial Estate.

“This happened between Friday 23rd August and Monday 26th August.

“Please contact Alness Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you can help. CR/318918/24 refers.”