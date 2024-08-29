Finland national boss backs Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen to be ‘dangerous’ at international level following first call-up

Finland boss Markku Kanerva is confident Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen will be “dangerous” in attack at international level.

Recent Dons signing Keskinen has received a first call-up to the senior Finland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Finland will face Greece away on Saturday, September 7, before playing beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley on Tuesday, September 10.

Aberdeen signed the winger on a four-year-contract for £860,000 from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki.

Keskinen, 21, made an immediate impact when coming off the bench to score an injury time winner on his debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen’s Park.

He had previously been capped at under-21 level and has now been elevated to the senior squad.

Kanerva said: “Topi is expected to be dangerous on the offensive end.

“His speed is the first of his strengths to rise.

“Topi is a good counter-attacking player and can finish.

“There have been many transfers (for Finnish players this summer).

“It’s always exciting how quickly players get responsibility in their new clubs.”

‘It is always difficult to make player selections’

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin recently said he hoped transferring to Pittodrie would give Keskinen the platform to push into the Finland senior squad.

In his debut season with HJK, Keskinen scored seven times, with eight assists and played in 14 European matches.

He played a key role during that campaign in HJK Helsinki winning the Veikkausliiga title and the Liigacup.

Keskinen was named the Veikkausliiga (Finnish top-flight) Rookie of the Year for 2023,

Finnish boss Kanerva added: “It is always difficult to make player selections.

“There were probably 45 names on the big list.

“We shared responsibilities with the members of the coaching team as to who follows who more.

“I myself have followed the players’ moves an incredible amount.

“It brings security to selections – we know what condition the players are in.”

Finnish boss expects success

Keskinen is in contention to earn a debut senior cap in the Nations League B Group 2 clash in Greece next Saturday.

The winger could then face England at Wembley three days later.

Kanerva said: “I expect successes.

“The pressure is definitely on the home teams.

“It will be hot in Greece in terms of climate and otherwise – the public will probably give the home team a lot of support.

“It will be the same at Wembley – England have a new manager, and even though they were in the European Championship final, there was criticism.

“We will probably see something new from them in terms of gameplay.”