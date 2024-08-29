Finland national boss backs Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen to be ‘dangerous’ at international level following first call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Finland national boss backs Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen to be ‘dangerous’ at international level following first call-up

Aberdeen winger Keskinen has been selected for Finland's Nations League games against England and Greece.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Finland boss Markku Kanerva is confident Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen will be “dangerous” in attack at international level.

Recent Dons signing Keskinen has received a first call-up to the senior Finland squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Finland will face Greece away on Saturday, September 7, before playing beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley on Tuesday, September 10.

Aberdeen signed the winger on a four-year-contract for £860,000 from Finnish top-flight club HJK Helsinki.

Keskinen, 21, made an immediate impact when coming off the bench to score an injury time winner on his debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen’s Park.

He had previously been capped at under-21 level and has now been elevated to the senior squad.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Kanerva said: “Topi is expected to be dangerous on the offensive end.

“His speed is the first of his strengths to rise.

“Topi is a good counter-attacking player and can finish.

“There have been many transfers (for Finnish players this summer).

“It’s always exciting how quickly players get responsibility in their new clubs.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

‘It is always difficult to make player selections’

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin recently said he hoped transferring to Pittodrie would give Keskinen the platform to push into the Finland senior squad.

In his debut season with HJK, Keskinen scored seven times, with eight assists and played in 14 European matches.

He played a key role during that campaign in HJK Helsinki winning the Veikkausliiga title and the Liigacup.

Keskinen was named the Veikkausliiga (Finnish top-flight) Rookie of the Year for 2023,

Finnish boss Kanerva added: “It is always difficult to make player selections.

“There were probably 45 names on the big list.

“We shared responsibilities with the members of the coaching team as to who follows who more.

“I myself have followed the players’ moves an incredible amount.

“It brings security to selections – we know what condition the players are in.”

Finnish boss expects success

Keskinen is in contention to earn a debut senior cap in the Nations League B Group 2 clash in Greece next Saturday.

The winger could then face England at Wembley three days later.

Kanerva said: “I expect successes.

“The pressure is definitely on the home teams.

“It will be hot in Greece in terms of climate and otherwise – the public will probably give the home team a lot of support.

“It will be the same at Wembley – England have a new manager, and even though they were in the European Championship final, there was criticism.

“We will probably see something new from them in terms of gameplay.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Karim Touzani, right, wrestles with Atletico Madrid's Diego Forlan. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Forlan didn't make me nervous' - Karim Touzani on his immense 2007 Aberdeen…
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Aberdeen transfers: Who Jimmy Thelin could bring in and who could leave Dons before…
Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Is this summer Aberdeen's greatest ever transfer window?
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin backs loan striker Kevin Nisbet to make 'big impact'
Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, right, and Gavin Molloy. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy outlines why centre-back partnership with Slobodan Rubezic is thriving
Pape Gueye scores Aberdeen's opener in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans buying into Jimmy Thelin era with impressive crowds to go…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Sivert Heltne Nilsen has quickly become a crucial component at Aberdeen -…
Kevin Nisbet of Aberdeen applauds fans after his debut in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loanee Kevin Nisbet will back himself to smash Bojan Miovski's goal tally, says…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on how Bojan Miovski's transfer to Spain's La Liga can help lure…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (L) and Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shake hands at full time. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin matching Derek McInnes in more ways than one
2

Conversation