‘It’s in imminent danger’: Major work approved at crumbling Orkney birthplace of famous explorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s in imminent danger’: Major work approved at crumbling Orkney birthplace of famous explorer

Work will make the now-derelict childhood home of famed Arctic explorer Dr John Rae wind and water tight

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The birthplace of John Rae on Orkney
The birthplace and childhood home of Dr John Rae, the Hall of Clestrain. Image: Supplied

Planning chiefs have approved the restoration of the crumbing Orkney manor where Arctic explorer John Rae was born – after hearing the building was in “imminent danger”.

The project to bring the once-grand property back to its former glory is now poised to proceed.

It comes after campaigners revealed the shocking state of the 18th century Hall of Clestrain, in Orphir.

The building has been abandoned for about 70 years, and is said to be “in imminent danger” with “urgent repairs” needed.

What will these repairs involve?

Most importantly, it will be made wind and watertight.

This would involve the three-storey, Georgian-style building getting a new roof and the exterior walls being repaired.

Permission has also been given for new rainwater goods and fitting temporary window grilles. These will help dry out the building’s interior.

The plans for the roof will also see the building return to its original form as Orkney slate will replace the corrugated sheeting put in place following a storm in 1952 destroyed the original.

The first step in a long-held ambition for the John Rae Society

These plans are stage one in a set of long-held ambitions for the John Rae Society – an organisation dedicated to the memory of the explorer and scientist.

It has over 400 members and counts Michael Palin as one of its patrons.

The overarching goal of the society’s “Fit for the Future” project is to secure the hall for generations to come.

On their website, the society says this would deliver tourism, economic, and learning opportunities for Orkney.

The house as it looks today. Image: John Rae Society

What else are they planning?

And there could be more to come.

Further aims include rebuilding the east pavilion block it would have originally had.

In line with the legacy of John Rae, the next stages of the ambitious project would include creating partnerships with Canada’s First Nations Métis, and Inuit organisations.

Earlier this summer the society confirmed it would receive a grant of £248,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund towards its work.

Who was John Rae?

Dr John Rae is famous for discovering the final portion of the Northwest Passage in Canada in 1854.

With the help of the Inuit, he discovered the fate of Sir John Franklin’s polar expedition, of which there were no survivors.

Included in Rae’s report to the Admiralty – which went on to be published in The Times – he said there was evidence that several of the crew on Franklin’s two ships resorted to cannibalism.

Dr John Rae.

This was met with a storm of controversy.

Efforts were made, led by Lady Franklin and Charles Dickens, to vilify the Inuit and destroy Dr Rae’s reputation.

Credit was initially given to Franklin for discovering the Northwest Passage.

With his reports proving too much for Victorian sensibilities, Rae was essentially airbrushed out of history during his lifetime.

However, his reports about the Franklin expedition’s grizzly fate were proved correct.

Over the decades, efforts have been made to walk back this historical injustice.

Sir Michael Palin on why he champions Orkney explorer Dr John Rae

More from Highlands & Islands

Uig cemetery
Revealed: How millions are being spent to tackle grave shortages across Skye
Beautiful cottage on Unst in Shetland, sitting near water amid green fields
Debate: Would you move to a remote Scottish island?
Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming
people cctv
Police hunt duo after Highland wool factory raided
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Scrabble makes learning Gaelic much more fun, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: New Gaelic scrabble board should make boring lessons a lot more fun
Gordon Pearson says dream trips to the Fairy Pools are turning into "nightmares". Image: Supplied by Gordon Pearson.
'I've never seen anything like this': Fairy Pools tour boss could axe Skye trips…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Elizabeth Bell avoided jail after being found guilty of child abuse offences Picture shows; Elizabeth Bell. N/a. Supplied by Supplied (Dawn Mackenzie) Date; Unknown
Victim's relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse
Lynn Court, a retirement home in Oban.
Body of man, 95, lay in Oban retirement flat 'for a month'
More happy couples could soon be able to tie the knot at the Man of Storr.
Wedding plans: Skye's Old Man of Storr set for bonanza as council cashes in…

Conversation