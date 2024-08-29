Ross County bolster defence as Don Cowie provides Ricki Lamie update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County bolster defence as Don Cowie provides Ricki Lamie update

County have drafted in Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata and Everton's Eli Campbell on season-long loan deals.

By Andy Skinner
Kacper Lopata. Image: Shutterstock.
Kacper Lopata. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have bolstered their backline with the loan additions of Kacper Lopata and Eli Campbell.

Barnsley centre-half Lopata and Everton defender Campbell have joined the Staggies on temporary deals until the end of the season.

Campbell, 20, has been a regular for the Toffees’ under-21s side, but gained first team experience on loan with Fleetwood Town last season where he made 12 appearances.

He was previously the under-18 captain at Everton, and represented England at under-18 level.

Eli Campbell in action for Everton. Image: Shutterstock.

Lopata, 23, is a former Poland under-21 international who has made 17 appearances since joining the English League One Tykes last summer, and spent the latter part of last season on loan with Port Vale.

He previously played for a number of English sides, including Brighton, Sheffield United and Southend United.

Lopata has been in England since the age of nine, when his family moved from Poland to Bristol.

In an interview with the Yorkshire Post last year following his move to Barnsley, former Leeds United head coach Dave Hockaday – who mentored Lopata at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College – spoke in glowing terms about the 6ft 4in centre-back.

Kacper Lopata in action for Poland under-20s. Image: Shutterstock.

Hockaday said: “He has humility in abundance and fire burning in his stomach to reach for the stars. Everything this young man achieves, he earns and fully deserves.”

The double loan capture brings Don Cowie’s total tally of summer additions to 12.

Cowie said: “We are delighted to secure Kacper for the season. He is a commanding presence and adds to our defensive options that we have at the club.

“He is a Polish youth international so comes to us good pedigree.

“We are really happy to secure Eli for the season. He has represented England at U18 level as well as captaining the Everton U18 side, he brings another option to the left-side of our defence.

Eli Campbell in action for Fleetwood Town. Image: Shutterstock.

“He was impressive during his time at Fleetwood and we are delighted to have him here for the season ahead.”

Ricki Lamie dealt setback in recovery

The deals to bring Lopata and Campbell to Dingwall come after the Staggies allowed teenager Connall Ewan to join Caley Thistle on loan for the campaign.

Cowie has also revealed that Ricki Lamie has suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Lamie, who joined County in the summer after cancelling a pre-contract arrangement with Dundee, played three Premier Sports Cup matches before suffering the injury in the final game of the section against Stirling Albion.

Ricki Lamie in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

Cowie is keen to apply patience in nursing the 31-year-old back to fitness.

He added: “He had a slight setback last week, maybe 10 days ago. It is an Achilles injury – a sensitive area that can be triggered quite easily.

“It has set him back a bit, but there’s no timescale.

“There’s nothing major in the injury, it is just symptom-led.

“We’ve got to be patient.”

Conversation