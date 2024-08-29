Overfilled car with two unrestrained children stopped on A9

A 46-year-old man has been charged after officers stopped a car on the A9 near Aviemore carrying four passengers in the back seat, including two children who were not “appropriately restrained”.

Road policing officers said they pulled over the vehicle this week after spotting four people in the rear seat.

Two of the passengers were children – aged three and seven – neither of whom were appropriately restrained, it’s alleged.

A 46-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Vehicle stopped on A9 near Aviemore

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “It is disappointing to see another incident of drivers’ taking unnecessary risks putting child passengers in danger.

“Children are not just small adults. Their anatomy is different, and vehicles are not always designed with them in mind.

“When children are not properly restrained in the right car seat, even on the shortest of journeys, the impact can be devastating.

“Sadly, road accidents are still a leading cause of accidental death of children and young people.

“In-car safety is crucial to help minimise injuries and save lives.”