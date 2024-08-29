Overfilled car with two unrestrained children stopped on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Overfilled car with two unrestrained children stopped on A9

A man has been charged after the vehicle was stopped near Aviemore.

By Alberto Lejarraga
cars Aviemore
A 46-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences. Image: Police Scotland

A 46-year-old man has been charged after officers stopped a car on the A9 near Aviemore carrying four passengers in the back seat, including two children who were not “appropriately restrained”.

Road policing officers said they pulled over the vehicle this week after spotting four people in the rear seat.

Two of the passengers were children – aged three and seven – neither of whom were appropriately restrained, it’s alleged.

A 46-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Vehicle stopped on A9 near Aviemore

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, from the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “It is disappointing to see another incident of drivers’ taking unnecessary risks putting child passengers in danger.

“Children are not just small adults. Their anatomy is different, and vehicles are not always designed with them in mind.

“When children are not properly restrained in the right car seat, even on the shortest of journeys, the impact can be devastating.

“Sadly, road accidents are still a leading cause of accidental death of children and young people.

“In-car safety is crucial to help minimise injuries and save lives.”

Conversation