Former site of condemned Inverness care home could be brought back as nursery

A former Inverness care home could form the backdrop for a new children’s nursery.

Elmgrove Care Home on Ballifeary Road was shut down by inspectors in November 2019 due to significant failings.

All 23 residents were relocated after the home’s license was revoked due to unsatisfactory conditions across all areas.

Inspectors identified several high-risk failures that led to “serious risk” to the “life, health and well-being” of those living there.

Five years on, plans have been lodged to turn the two-storey building into a fully-fledged nursery.

New life for closed Elmgrove care home

The plans would breathe new life into the vacant property, which has fallen victim to vandalism since its sudden closure.

Developers have applied to Highland Council for a change of use to the city property to bring their ideas to life.

A statement, lodged by Blueprint Architecture on behalf of the developers stressed the configuration of the nursing home would be “perfect” to home a children’s nursery.

The statement reads: “The style of the building lends itself perfectly to being reconfigured into a Children’s Nursery. The attractive traditional

sandstone villa and secure outdoor green spaces will present a welcoming and reassuring focal point to visitors.”

Plans for Inverness nursery at Elmgrove site

Masterminds behind the transformation project propose to separate the ground floor into four separate areas.

Each area will be designated to a select age group, ranging from babies and tweenies to toddlers.

The nursery will also boast a soft play area, both indoors and outdoors as well as a kitchen and separate dining room.

Upstairs, two separate areas for pre-school youngsters have been created alongside toilet facilities, an art room and a cloakroom.

Accompanying the nursery is a manager’s flat, located at the rear of the property.

The flat is comprised of a combination of four bedrooms, a small lounge and a kitchen.

Developers also propose to increase parking on the site, by creating an additional six spaces on the grounds.

Improving traffic flow to avoid congestion at nursery

The applicants have proposed a series of changes on the grounds to avoid traffic congestion.

Works to widen the gate to the north of the site are proposed to help increase visibility.

A phased drop-off strategy will be adopted between 7am and 9:30am and a phased pick-up of times between 3pm and 6pm.

A one-way traffic system will also be put in place.

Fences will be erected to form safe outdoor play areas.

The developers hope the new facility will help meet growing demand in the area.

They added: “The recent expansion of areas like Scorguie and Ness Castle has created new housing developments but there is limited childcare available across the whole of Inverness. By establishing a nursery, I can help meet this demand and provide parents with a trusted and reliable place to entrust the care of their children.

“The large proposed premises not only can provide childcare but can employ many staff, therefore, supporting the local economy.”