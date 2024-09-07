Former site of condemned Inverness care home could be brought back as nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Former site of condemned Inverness care home could be brought back as nursery

Plans reveal how the new facility would be laid out - complete with accommodation for a manager.

By Michelle Henderson
Former Elmgrove care home.
Elmgrove Care Home could potentially become a nursery in the coming months if plans are approved. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A former Inverness care home could form the backdrop for a new children’s nursery.

Elmgrove Care Home on Ballifeary Road was shut down by inspectors in November 2019 due to significant failings.

All 23 residents were relocated after the home’s license was revoked due to unsatisfactory conditions across all areas.

Inspectors identified several high-risk failures that led to “serious risk” to the “life, health and well-being” of those living there.

Five years on, plans have been lodged to turn the two-storey building into a fully-fledged nursery.

New life for closed Elmgrove care home

The plans would breathe new life into the vacant property, which has fallen victim to vandalism since its sudden closure.

Read of former Elmgrove Care Home.
A manager’s flat has been included alongside the plans for a children’s nursery on the grounds. Image: Blueprint Architecture.

Developers have applied to Highland Council for a change of use to the city property to bring their ideas to life.

A statement, lodged by Blueprint Architecture on behalf of the developers stressed the configuration of the nursing home would be “perfect” to home a children’s nursery.

The statement reads: “The style of the building lends itself perfectly to being reconfigured into a Children’s Nursery. The attractive traditional
sandstone villa and secure outdoor green spaces will present a welcoming and reassuring focal point to visitors.”

Plans for Inverness nursery at Elmgrove site

Masterminds behind the transformation project propose to separate the ground floor into four separate areas.

Each area will be designated to a select age group, ranging from babies and tweenies to toddlers.

The nursery will also boast a soft play area, both indoors and outdoors as well as a kitchen and separate dining room.

Floor plan showing the layout of the former Elmgrove Care Home. Image: Blueprint Architecture.
Blueprint of plans for the former Elmgrove Care Home to be turned into a nursery.
Blueprints of plans for the children’s nursery. Image: Blueprint Architecture.

Upstairs, two separate areas for pre-school youngsters have been created alongside toilet facilities, an art room and a cloakroom.

Accompanying the nursery is a manager’s flat, located at the rear of the property.

The flat is comprised of a combination of four bedrooms, a small lounge and a kitchen.

Developers also propose to increase parking on the site, by creating an additional six spaces on the grounds.

Improving traffic flow to avoid congestion at nursery

The applicants have proposed a series of changes on the grounds to avoid traffic congestion.

Works to widen the gate to the north of the site are proposed to help increase visibility.

A phased drop-off strategy will be adopted between 7am and 9:30am and a phased pick-up of times between 3pm and 6pm.

A one-way traffic system will also be put in place.

Fences will be erected to form safe outdoor play areas.

The developers hope the new facility will help meet growing demand in the area.

They added: “The recent expansion of areas like Scorguie and Ness Castle has created new housing developments but there is limited childcare available across the whole of Inverness. By establishing a nursery, I can help meet this demand and provide parents with a trusted and reliable place to entrust the care of their children.

“The large proposed premises not only can provide childcare but can employ many staff, therefore, supporting the local economy.”

