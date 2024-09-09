Lochaber saw doctor celebrates 50 years in the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochaber saw doctor celebrates 50 years in the job

The 72-year-old is proud to say 'he still has all his fingers' after a lifetime at the mill.

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fort william.
Maintenance work in the on site saw shop with supervisor Iain Johnston. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A sawmill worker in Lochaber who has been keeping things sharp for more than 50 years, says it is his love of motorbikes and fishing that keeps him going.

Joking that he “still has all his fingers”, Dick Power, 72, wouldn’t say he loved the work – but his colleagues hold him in high esteem for his meticulous attention to detail.

He is the longest-serving worker at the BSW Timber sawmill in Fort William.

Best paying job in sawmill

When Mr Power started in the sawmill in 1974 he came across the country from Speyside because his father had moved to the original site of the sawmill at Corpach.

He had already been in the trade for seven years at that time. He had experience of working on a portable mill – where the saw doctor went to the forest.

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fortwilliam.
One of the many computers the saw doctors work on. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He came to Corpach when the sawmill was on the other side of the road to where the massive woodyard sits now on the shorefront at Corpach.

Mr Power said: “I got a chance to come to be a saw doctor or an apprentice mechanic.

“I did ask what job was the best paid and I was told it was as a saw doctor so I took up the job.”

A saw doctor is the person in the sawmill who makes sure the cutting machines – which are worth millions of pounds – are working correctly and that each saw is cutting well.

There are hundreds of saws within the machinery – each programmed to make individual cuts of wood.

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fortwilliam.
Edging knives. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Taking logs from nearby forests – as many as 50,000 a week – and turning the wood into competent for other industries such as construction.

End to end the lengths of wood made from logs at Corpach would be able to stretch the length of the UK every week.

Waste product is also used in papermills, no longer in Corpach, and in chipboard.

Over the years, Mr Power has seen some gruesome accidents, but has managed to keep relatively accident-free himself “touch wood”.

He said: “The top of one of my fingers doesn’t work well, and I have seen people lose hands and fingers. But touch wood apart from cuts and scrapes I have never had a problem.”

Mr Power is one of a team of eight workers who are on shift every day.

His supervisor Iain Johnston – who was once Mr Power’s apprentice – says it is a “hard but satisfying” job.

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fortwilliam.
Production line fr wood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Johnston said: “We even process wood here that goes to China.

“It is an important job and involves using a lot of computers these days. Health and safety will have improved over the years.

“But there are still some jobs that are difficult.”

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fortwilliam.
Maintenance work on a saw. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

One of those is replacing band saws in one part of the factory.

Mr Johnston said: “There was a time that we were using a lamp, a hammer and a straight edge to make sure we had the blade fixed correctly.

100% safer than what we used to do

“There is a lot more computerised work to it now. But we are still doing the same job in making sure the blades are sharpened for use in the cutting and shaping of wood.

“What we do is 100% safer than what we used to do.”

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fort William.
Production line at BSW Timber in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Power – who owns a large number of motorbikes including a Norton – and who loves to go fishing has no intention of giving up work anytime soon.

Declining to be photographed, Mr Power laughed: “This job keeps me fishing and to pay for my motorbikes. Otherwise, I am a very private person. ”

