Cairncry Community Centre: How gathering place for ‘affluent retirees’ became vital venue for those in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cairncry Community Centre: How gathering place for ‘affluent retirees’ became vital venue for those in need

The popular venue will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, but a lot has changed since it first opened its doors.

Cairncry Community Centre manager Sarah Beattie, cafe manager Sharon Forsyth and volunteer Alan Gibson. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Cairncry Community Centre manager Sarah Beattie, cafe manager Sharon Forsyth and volunteer Alan Gibson. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

It’s lunchtime at Cairncry Community Centre and the smell of freshly made soup fills the air – along with chatter between friends.

As I arrive, there is a buzz in the Triple C Cafe.

A handful of mums are tucking in to a tasty treat, with their little ones gobbling up their own portions too.

But this is a cafe with a bit of a difference. Everything is free to whoever wants it.

Cairncry Community Centre’s busy Triple C Cafe. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty committee visited the venue recently to learn more about the work being done to tackle hardship in the area.

I tagged along to see the centre in action myself and hear from those who work hard to keep it going.

Cairncry centre always had a ‘community feel’

I’m given a warm welcome by Cairncry Community Centre Association chairwoman Joanne Currie, who was once a user of the venue herself.

She attended the parents and toddlers group with her daughter who was just nine-months-old at the time.

There will be more on this group later, as organisers reveal how they are helping out family’s budgets with blast-from-the-past prices.

Joanne eventually ended up running the group and was asked to join the association, and the dedicated volunteer has been there ever since.

Cairncry Community Centre Association chairwoman Joanne Currie. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

If you were wondering, her daughter is now 26-years-old.

“The minute I walked in the building, I felt it had that community feel to it,” Joanne tells me.

“Thankfully, we’ve managed to continue that through the years.”

Free cafe and cooking classes

The centre’s cafe opens for breakfast and lunch on a Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

And the unassuming building between Murdo’s Bar and Aldi at Cornhill regularly fills up at these times.

The diner initially opened just once a week before Covid hit, but demand was so high the decision was made to expand.

Cafe manager Sharon Forsyth recently ran a 10-week “confidence to cook” course there, giving people the chance to learn basic but vital culinary skills.

Triple C Cafe manager Sharon Forsyth. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

Once complete, participants gain a qualification that can help them apply for hospitality jobs if they wish.

The free cafe also started out as a warm hub, giving people a safe place to go for food and warmth instead of facing the decision to either eat or heat over the winter.

Sharon acknowledges with mixed emotions that the cafe is so popular it can sometimes run out of food.

Participants take part in a Confidence to Cook class at the centre. Image supplied by Cairncry Community Centre

If anything is left over, such as portions of macaroni, it is offered through the centre’s foodbank to ensure nothing goes to waste.

But her favourite aspect of the place has nothing to do with the grub being served up.

Joanne likes the fact that the centre brings people together who would not normally have spoken to each other.

She explains: “We’ve got such a diverse amount of people that come in here.

“The older generation, parents and toddlers, and then more vulnerable people – and they are all sitting together.”

‘No judgement’ foodbank

The Cairncry Community Centre foodbank is stocked and supported by charity Cfine and the centre’s own volunteers.

While it is open three days a week, it supports people in crisis outwith these core times.

When it was first established, the foodbank wasn’t means tested.

Volunteer Lorraine Milne mans the centre’s foodbank. Image supplied by Cairncry Community Centre

Joanne explained that it was, and still is, there for anyone who needs a bit of help if they find themselves struggling – from those living on their own to entire families.

“What we are trying to offer these people is self-worth, no judgement,” she explained.

“We are there for them.”

There’s fitness classes, bingo and youth clubs too

As well as the cafe and foodbank, there are a host of other activities on offer that are run entirely by volunteers.

Swedish Friskis and Svettis exercise classes are held there, while visitors can also enjoy a game of bingo or bowls.

Youth clubs are on offer for children to give them a safe place to hang out with their friends after school.

Youngsters are encouraged to play football, tennis, and board games instead of being glued to mobile phones and tablets.

Members of the Friskis and Svettis exercise classes during a charity event held at the centre. Image supplied by Cairncry Community Centre

Meanwhile, the parents and toddlers group helps both parents and children develop their social skills.

A number of organisations also benefit from the centre too.

Rosehill and Stockethill Community Centre hold their meetings there while the Church of Scotland run their Sunday Service from the hall.

And ABZ Works provides funding for courses to be held there, such as the cooking skills workshops.

Decades of change at Cairncry

But the centre wasn’t always this run this way.

The building first opened its doors to Cornhill and Stockethill residents in 1995.

Joanne explained: “Initially coming through the doors you had the likes of carpet bowls, line dancing, exercise classes, and parent and toddlers.

“We had quite an affluent retired community here that came to a lot of groups.”

Youth Club members at the centre. Image supplied by Cairncry Community Centre

But she explained that over the years the diversity of the area has changed, bringing along its own challenges.

When the centre was founded, the association campaigned to get recognised as an area of deprivation.

The council didn’t deem it as one until the last few years, and that’s purely because of the roads that circle the centre.

Cairncry Community Centre. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

“There are pockets inside of popular, well-established and funded areas that are in deprivation,” Joanne says.

“We are most definitely one of those and we have been for many years.

“We’ve got single parents, drugs, alcohol, mental health, elderly – they are all here.”

But despite this change, there is one thing that has remained the same from day one.

Entry to the parents and toddler group has been set at £1.50 for the last 29 years.

Joanne explains that the low fee ensures parents can come along for support, while children get the educational benefits of interacting with others.

What does the future hold for Cairncry Community Centre?

Committee chairman and Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard attended the visit and noted the “huge difference” the centre makes.

“The difference is on their fantastic approach of not stigmatising people, not asking them questions, but just helping those who come through the doors,” he said.

“Then you see people who are quite shy at the start who do want the help, who then go on to run the centre.

“It’s just amazing.”

Members of the anti-poverty committee during their visit to Cairncry Community Centre. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Meanwhile Joanne hopes the “very positive” meeting will help the centre financially in the long-run.

“When the budget comes, is the money going to be increased or decreased, or go completely? That’s always a worry on us,” she says with a sigh.

“We understand the council has got constraints and it has to cut services in areas but the council couldn’t run this centre on what it gives us in the budget.

“For us to lose that grant would be difficult for us to then do what we do.”

Next year marks the centre’s 30th anniversary and a number of fun events are currently being planned.

Line dancing could be making a long-awaited return…

As our visit comes to an end, there is no rest for the dedicated volunteers as they get to work clearing the cafe for the after school Youth Club.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews, ambulances and police responding to A90 crash at Toll of Birness.
Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon
Bucksburn Pool Aberdeen
Report reveals 'significant deterioration' of closed Bucksburn Swimming Pool will add ANOTHER £1m to…
Pair avoid prison after they unwittingly sleep in home being used as £120,000 cannabis plantation. Image: Shutterstock.
Pair avoid prison after sofa surfing in home being used as £120,000 cannabis farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dad lied to police after son broke man's jaw in two places
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
The Soul cocktail kiosk was installed during the pandemic.
Plea to keep 'unauthorised' cocktail kiosk at Aberdeen pub and Portlethen German bakery plans
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Alan Sutherland admitted sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to what he believed to be a teenage girl. Image: DC Thomson.
Engineer snared by paedophile hunter group asked girl, 14, to send school uniform pictures
Police at the dog attack in Boddam. Image: Buchan Live
Man and woman taken to hospital after Aberdeenshire dog attack
4
A wall on Union Road in Macduff that was damaged during Sunday's crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Four teenagers taken to hospital after early morning Aberdeenshire crash

Conversation