‘I run a Thurso car valet business – chancers have me considering quitting for good’

A Thurso car valet business owner says that chancers have left him no choice but to consider the future of his business.

Jay Henderson is the owner of Paterson Vehicle Detailing Limited – which is “bleeding money” due to missed payments and no-shows.

The 47-year-old has run his business for almost two years from his home in Ormlie, but is now contemplating “shutting down for good.”

He says he has loved his time serving mainly loyal customers, working in his “dream job.”

But over the last 30 days, six clients have failed to turn up for appointments, while another three have not paid him.

The single dad-of-two is currently taking a holiday – and is not sure that he will be able to continue once he is back.

Speaking to The Press and Journal he said: “Since I started it has been customer after customer, I have a loyal base of clients and the reviews are very good.

“A complete stranger can call from a withheld number to book their car in though. And when it is time to transfer the cash over, you don’t hear from them again.

“It’s a £50 loss, and I have got kids to look after.

“I’ve been told repeatedly that I am too trustworthy.”

Jay considering future of Thurso business

Jay became self-employed in November 2022.

Now, he battles daily to keep costs down.

He says he tries to charge lower prices to help those “who are struggling in the community,” but unfortunately it means lower profits too.

“For a full cleaning package, I charge £50,” he continued.

“There are a lot of companies in this area that might charge double or even triple that price.

“But I charge these prices, because I know people these days are struggling. I don’t want to increase them.”

He says no-shows are dragging him down.

“I’m going on holiday and I deliberately filled this week with appointments so that I could have more spending money,” he said.

“But I’ve been shafted.

“I am working really hard on this business and I feel that I am getting nothing in return for it and that is the annoying thing.”