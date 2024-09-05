‘I run a Thurso car valet business – chancers have me considering quitting for good’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I run a Thurso car valet business – chancers have me considering quitting for good’

Jay Henderson says that missed payments from 'customers' have left him hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

By Graham Fleming
Jay said he is fed up with chancers.
A Thurso car valet business owner says that chancers have left him no choice but to consider the future of his business.

Jay Henderson is the owner of Paterson Vehicle Detailing Limited – which is “bleeding money” due to missed payments and no-shows.

The 47-year-old has run his business for almost two years from his home in Ormlie, but is now contemplating “shutting down for good.”

Jay works from Ormlie.

He says he has loved his time serving mainly loyal customers, working in his “dream job.”

But over the last 30 days, six clients have failed to turn up for appointments, while another three have not paid him.

The single dad-of-two is currently taking a holiday – and is not sure that he will be able to continue once he is back.

Speaking to The Press and Journal he said: “Since I started it has been customer after customer, I have a loyal base of clients and the reviews are very good.

“A complete stranger can call from a withheld number to book their car in though. And when it is time to transfer the cash over, you don’t hear from them again.

“It’s a £50 loss, and I have got kids to look after.

“I’ve been told repeatedly that I am too trustworthy.”

Jay considering future of Thurso business

Jay became self-employed in November 2022.

Now, he battles daily to keep costs down.

He says he tries to charge lower prices to help those “who are struggling in the community,” but unfortunately it means lower profits too.

“For a full cleaning package, I charge £50,” he continued.

“There are a lot of companies in this area that might charge double or even triple that price.

“But I charge these prices, because I know people these days are struggling. I don’t want to increase them.”

Peterson Vehicle Detailing is in its second year in business.

He says no-shows are dragging him down.

“I’m going on holiday and I deliberately filled this week with appointments so that I could have more spending money,” he said.

“But I’ve been shafted.

“I am working really hard on this business and I feel that I am getting nothing in return for it and that is the annoying thing.”

 

 

 

