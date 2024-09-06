Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland delivers update on British title shot target

Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland aims to push further into contention for a British title before the end of the year.

The 25-year-old’s Celtic title win against previously undefeated Sion Yaxley in May this year also doubled as a British title eliminator.

The British super-welterweight title is currently vacant but is set to be contested by Louis Greene and Commonwealth champion Sam Gilley.

Sutherland expects confirmation on the date for the Greene-Gilley British title showdown to come next week.

And southpaw Sutherland aims to be ringside at the title clash to ensure he is first in line to face whoever wins the British belt.

Before then Sutherland will bid to maintain his winning momentum when facing India’s Rahul Singh at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday,

Sutherland said: “The British title is still up in the air at the moment.

“They still don’t have a date confirmed as Gilley got injured but it is now up for purse bids on Wednesday.

“So I should have more idea soon of when that fight will be set in stone.

“I would like to get myself to that fight to ensure I’m getting pushed as much as possible and that I am next in line for it.”

Facing Indian southpaw Singh

It is understood the British title fight between Gilley and Greene must happen before the end of January.

A British title shot could also potentially open up the route to redemption for the only defeat of Sutherland’s professional career.

Sutherland, aka ‘Deadly’ boasts a record of 17 wins and one loss.

That solitary defeat came in a Commonwealth title stoppage loss to Greene in November 2022.

Since that setback Sutherland has racked up four straight wins and claimed the British Boxing Board of Control Celtic title.

He will bid to maintain that winning momentum against Singh who boasts a record of nine wins (four by stoppage) and one defeat.

Sutherland said: “He is a southpaw and ranked number two in India.

“He hasn’t fought outside of India so I don’t know what level of opposition he’s been up against.

“However I’m approaching him as someone who has serious ambition and can change his life with the fight against me.

“I need to stop that and ensure what I’ve been showing in the training camp and the improvements I have made are there on fight night.

“If I show a fraction of that it will be a fantastic performance.”

Relocating training camp to Glasgow

Sutherland was last in action when securing the super-welterweight Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage of defending champion Yaxley in May.

Since that title success the Aberdonian has changed trainer and his training base from London to Glasgow.

Sutherland previously trained with Barry Healy at Churchill gym in London.

The southpaw is now working with highly respected trainer Joe Ham Sr in Glasgow.

The gym also boats British and Commonwealth champion Nathaniel Collins and Scottish and Celtic lightweight champion Regan Glackin.

Sutherland said: “Preparations for the fight have been fantastic and I’m really enjoying myself in Glasgow.

“I’m working alongside a great team and producing the goods day in day out.

“For the previous camp I had been working with Barry Healy in London which was a great experience.

“It was a natural split for the two of us as Barry wanted the best for me.

“It was either move down to London ful-time to work with him constantly, or try to find something closer to home that would be more manageable

“The move to Glasgow paid off in this training camp.

“There are great boxers at the gym such as Nathaniel Collins, Regan Glackin and Josh Campbell.”

Sparring with British title challenger

In preparation for the Singh clash Sutherland travelled to Manchester to spar with brothers Jack and Tom Rafferty.

Super-lightweight Jack (27-0) will fight Henry Turner for the British, Commonwealth and WBC Silver titles in Liverpool on October 5.

Tom also boasts a perfect record (12-0).

Sutherland said: “I have been producing the goods in sparring against top quality guys.

“I sparred with Jack an Tom Rafferty in Manchester.

“I also sparred with some top boxers at the gym in Glasgow.”