‘It’s completely life-changing’: Thurso lecturer and mum-of-three wins £250,000

A Thurso lecturer has won a “life-changing” £250,000 after entering a competition.

Sarah Allan, originally from Inverness, was a new customer of Kilted Competitions when she discovered that she had won £250,000.

The mum-of-three said she never expected to be a winner, and that she was still “in shock” after the announcement.

She said: “It didn’t feel real – I was in complete and utter shock.

“Ever since then I’ve been in shock and trying to come to terms with the gravity of what has happened.

“It’s completely life-changing, isn’t it?”

Sarah, who is a lecturer in veterinary nursing for UHI North, West and Hebrides, was a new customer to the competition site when she found out the news.

“It’s going to make life so much easier,” she added.

“Just the little things, you don’t have to worry to find the new money for a washing machine if it breaks.

“I’m sure I’ll take the family for a holiday as well, and we’ll all enjoy it.

“You just don’t have to worry anymore about unexpected bills as you know you’ve got the money there to pay.”

Sarah says that the money will also help her twins, who are 18, with expenses they go to university.

Sarah gave £10,000 to local charities

As well as the prize money, Sarah also received £10,000 to give to charity.

Sarah, 45, decided to split this between two charities – Highland Wildlife Rescue and Caithness Food Bank.

“It was amazing that I could help two small charities,” she added.

“I think they can really suffer sometimes as they have to work harder to get donations.

“I work as a lecturer in veterinary nursing, and being in that profession, I love animals.

“I know how hard the Highland Wildlife Rescue work and it’s just incredible the amount of work they do while being a small charity.

“For the Caithness Food Bank, it’s just so nice to help out other families that might be struggling.”

Kilted Competitions, based on the east coast of Scotland, provide participants with the chance to win prizes at affordable entry prices.

During the three years its been in operation, they have awarded over £10 million worth of prizes.

The organisers of the competition travelled to Thurso yesterday, September 5, to present Sarah with the cheque.

“It was lovely meeting them when they came up, they were really nice people,” she added.

“I’m overwhelmed and delighted to have won. It’s just life-changing.”