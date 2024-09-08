Five fire units sent to A9 crash at Kingussie

Five fire units have been sent to a crash on the A9 at Kingussie.

The road is closed northbound after the collision at around 2pm on Sunday.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 2pm and we are still at the scene.

“We have sent three appliances from Aviemore, one volunteer unit from Carrbridge and one heavy rescue unit from Inverness.”

A post from Traffic Scotland on X said: “The A9 at Kingussie is closed northbound due to a collision.

“Emergency services are at (the) scene. Traffic is heavy on the approach. Please avoid the area at this time.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Scottish Citylink says its coaches are being diverted via Newtonmore but is warning passengers to expect delays.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

