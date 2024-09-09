‘We’re overwhelmed by the support’: Moray knitters answer urgent call to help keep premature babies warm

Dr Gray’s Hospital say maternity staff have been left “overwhelmed” after an appeal for items for premature babies went viral.

Sandra Marr, who runs the non-profit group Stitch and Sewcial Moray, was contacted by midwife Kayleigh Stephens to help knit clothes for the ward, after stocks fell dangerously low.

She was delighted to help having been supported by midwives when her own baby was born premature.

However she could not fulfil the bespoke order on her own, so spread awareness of the appeal on social media.

Her post garnered nearly 900 shares and hundreds of responses – leading to the knitter having to close the appeal less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Sandra said: “I don’t think either Kayleigh or myself anticipated the volume of support from the local and wider community.

“The credit goes to the maternity ward and the public because of the support they offered with their donations and help.

“I just organised it, but the credit goes to them.”

Sandra’s experience fuelled her to support appeal

Previously, Sandra was rushed to Queen Mother’s Hospital in Glasgow when she was pregnant and had to have an emergency caesarean at 24 weeks.

Her baby was born premature and weighed at 1lb 11oz.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a hospital in Glasgow, London, or Elgin; midwifes go way beyond their jobs,” Sandra added.

“I don’t think I could’ve got through it without those midwifes.

“So obviously I was quite happy and enthusiastic to try support them in any way I can because of the circumstances I went through.”

Dr Gray’s ‘overwhelmed’ with community response

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s Hospital, commented: “We are very grateful to Sandra and everyone who responded to this appeal by knitting items.

“This is testament to the wonderful community spirit we have in Moray.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown and now have more than enough items to keep us going for some time.

“The kindness shown by so many local people will be a great comfort to new parents and families.”

The ward has received more than enough items for premature babies, and those who wish to donate are suggested to wait until there is more demand.

Group brings together people from all walks of life

Sandra Marr founded non-profit Stitch and Sewcial in 2021 and the group has already gained more than 250 members.

When Sandra moved to the area, she said she felt there were a limited number of groups that were accessible to everyone – especially those on low income and benefits.

By creating the knitting and crafts group, her aim is that no one should be excluded due to their circumstances.

She said: “Our aim is to welcome and support anyone who would like to join, as well as to improve mental resilience amongst members.

“We help the community come together from diverse groups and give them the opportunity to mix in a safe environment which they may not possibly have otherwise.”

The group helped to knit items for the maternity ward, but also do other projects like supporting Project Linus Moray.

Project Linus work to donate homemade quilts and blankets to children who are sick, disabled, disadvantaged or distressed.