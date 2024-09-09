‘We’re overwhelmed by the support’: Moray knitters answer urgent call to help keep premature babies warm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We’re overwhelmed by the support’: Moray knitters answer urgent call to help keep premature babies warm

Members of Stitch and Sewcial Moray restocked Dr Gray's dwindling supply of tiny clothes in less than 24 hours.

Volunteer Sandra Marr helped boost the appeal for items for premature babies.
Volunteer Sandra Marr helped boost the appeal for items for premature babies.
By Ena Saracevic

Dr Gray’s Hospital say maternity staff have been left “overwhelmed” after an appeal for items for premature babies went viral.

Sandra Marr, who runs the non-profit group Stitch and Sewcial Moray, was contacted by midwife Kayleigh Stephens to help knit clothes for the ward, after stocks fell dangerously low.

She was delighted to help having been supported by midwives when her own baby was born premature.

However she could not fulfil the bespoke order on her own, so spread awareness of the appeal on social media.

Her post garnered nearly 900 shares and hundreds of responses – leading to the knitter having to close the appeal less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Hundreds of knitters requested to make bespoke items for premature babies on the ward.

Sandra said: “I don’t think either Kayleigh or myself anticipated the volume of support from the local and wider community.

“The credit goes to the maternity ward and the public because of the support they offered with their donations and help.

“I just organised it, but the credit goes to them.”

Sandra’s experience fuelled her to support appeal

Previously, Sandra was rushed to Queen Mother’s Hospital in Glasgow when she was pregnant and had to have an emergency caesarean at 24 weeks.

Her baby was born premature and weighed at 1lb 11oz.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a hospital in Glasgow, London, or Elgin; midwifes go way beyond their jobs,” Sandra added.

“I don’t think I could’ve got through it without those midwifes.

“So obviously I was quite happy and enthusiastic to try support them in any way I can because of the circumstances I went through.”

Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
Dr Gray’s said the appeal ‘far exceeded’ expectations of the ward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Dr Gray’s ‘overwhelmed’ with community response

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager at Dr Gray’s Hospital, commented: “We are very grateful to Sandra and everyone who responded to this appeal by knitting items.

“This is testament to the wonderful community spirit we have in Moray.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown and now have more than enough items to keep us going for some time.

“The kindness shown by so many local people will be a great comfort to new parents and families.”

The ward has received more than enough items for premature babies, and those who wish to donate are suggested to wait until there is more demand.

The Stitch and Sewcial group also make quilts for Project Linus.

Group brings together people from all walks of life

Sandra Marr founded non-profit Stitch and Sewcial in 2021 and the group has already gained more than 250 members.

When Sandra moved to the area, she said she felt there were a limited number of groups that were accessible to everyone – especially those on low income and benefits.

By creating the knitting and crafts group, her aim is that no one should be excluded due to their circumstances.

She said: “Our aim is to welcome and support anyone who would like to join, as well as to improve mental resilience amongst members.

“We help the community come together from diverse groups and give them the opportunity to mix in a safe environment which they may not possibly have otherwise.”

The group helped to knit items for the maternity ward, but also do other projects like supporting Project Linus Moray.

Project Linus work to donate homemade quilts and blankets to children who are sick, disabled, disadvantaged or distressed.

More from Moray

Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.
Secrets revealed about the success of a craft beer bar on Elgin's bustling Batchen…
Gordon and MacPhail's South Street building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Latest on Gordon and MacPhail's big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Moray Pride in Forres
Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride
3
David Mackay with m.connect bus behind.
What happened when I tried to use 'Uber-style' m.connect bus to get to my…
Prof Gordon Noble, left, and the ring recently discovered at Burghead. Images: DC Thomson/Aberdeen University.
New Pictish ring discovery at Burghead explains why Aberdeen's Gordon Noble is so passionate…
The Chanonry Recycling Centre on Moycroft Road.
Council urged to revive scrapped plans for replacement Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin
Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
New images of major Elgin Town Hall extension and overhaul revealed as plans submitted
3
A group of caravans are currently outside the former hospital.
Travellers camp out at disused Forres hospital

Conversation