Man’s body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands

A 65-year-old man’s body has been recovered from a Highlands river after getting into difficulty at the weekend.

The incident happened at the River Farrar in Glen Strathfarrar at around 2.40pm on Saturday, September 7.

Emergency services including police, coastguard, fire and ambulance as well as a search and rescue helicopter were dispatched to locate the missing man.

On Sunday, a man’s body was recovered by divers from the river.

The police said the man’s family have been informed of his death.

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday, September 8, officers from Police Scotland’s Marine Dive Unit recovered the body of a 65-year-old man who got into difficulty in the River Farrar yesterday.

“His next of kin has been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances around the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”