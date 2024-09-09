Excitement and buzz building in new Jimmy Thelin era, says Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov

Keeper Dimitar Mitov believes manager Jimmy Thelin is bringing an era of excitement back to Aberdeen with a style every player has embraced.

And the keeper is determined to help the Dons get “higher and higher” under the Swede.

Thelin boasts a perfect start to his Pittodrie career with nine wins from nine in all competitions.

It is the best start by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

The in-form Dons sit second in the Premiership table, behind only Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin has also led the Reds to the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup where they will face League Two Spartans.

Summer signing Mitov has been key to that sensational start having conceded just three goals in the eight games he has played.

The 27-year-old’s form has also elevated him to Bulgaria’s first choice keeper.

Mitov started Bulgaria’s 1-0 Nations League home win against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

He said: “It has been really exciting around the club and with a new manager coming in it is like a new era.

“The signings he has brought in are all really good football players.

“Everybody is taking on his playing style and the buzz around the place is amazing.

“There is an amazing group of lads who want to come to their work every single day and put in as many good performances as possible.

“The aim is to stay as consistent as possible with our performances.

“We don’t want one really good performance then drop a level.

“We all want to grow as a team because it is not just about us.

“It is about everyone who is involved from the staff to the fans – everyone here plays a big part.”

‘It is truly an honour to be here at Aberdeen’

Mitov earned his fourth cap when starting for Bulgaria in the Nations League at the weekend.

The bid to become Bulgaria first choice stopper will have been further elevated by the form of both the keeper and Aberdeen.

Mitov met up with the Bulgarian squad on a high having saved a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

The score was 0-0 when Mitov saved the spot-kick in Dingwall.

On loan striker Kevin Nisbet would net eight minutes into time added on to continue the winning streak.

Signed on a three-year contract from St Johnstone during the summer transfer window Mitov was drawn by the size of the club.

He was blown away by Aberdeen’s status and the fans on his first trip to Pittodrie as a St Johnstone player.

Mitov said: “I realised the size of the club before I came here.

“I knew about Aberdeen even before I played in Scotland.

“Then the first time I played against Aberdeen it was early last season and I was left with an unreal impression.

“Going to Pittodrie when the stadium was almost full.

“Looking at the fans and the players and wishing I played for that kind of football team.

“Now that has happened and I’m so excited to be playing for this football club.

“It has been amazing.

“For me it is truly an honour to be here at Aberdeen.”

‘I want to help Aberdeen go higher and higher’

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov for an undisclosed six-figure sum from the Perth Saints.

And just days after signing Mitov, the Dons returned to St Johnstone to secure Craig Hinchliffe as new head of goalkeeping.

The 52-year-ol replaced Craig Samson who left Pittodrie to take up a similar role at Hibernian.

Hinchliffe has previously been goalkeeping coach at Motherwell, Dundee United and Partick Thistle.

Mitov is confident Hinchliffe can help take his game to the next level at Pittodrie.

He said: “Craig really understands me and knows how to get the best out of me.

“I think that’s important.

“We have a really good relationship, not just as a player and a coach, but also as friends.

“He knows when to push me, when to keep me grounded, and I think he really understands my game.

“He knows what he needs to give me to take my game to the next level and that’s the target for me this season.

“I don’t want to stay at this level, I want to improve.

“I want to help Aberdeen go higher and higher.

“And I feel like with his coaching and being my mentor, we can go to another level together.

“We want to go as far as possible individually and as a team.”