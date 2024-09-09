Excitement and buzz building in new Jimmy Thelin era, says Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Excitement and buzz building in new Jimmy Thelin era, says Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen keeper Mitov started for Bulgaria in the 1-0 Nations League win against Northern Ireland on Sunday

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
Keeper Dimitar Mitov believes manager Jimmy Thelin is bringing an era of excitement back to Aberdeen with a style every player has embraced.

And the keeper is determined to help the Dons get “higher and higher” under the Swede.

Thelin boasts a perfect start to his Pittodrie career with nine wins from nine in all competitions.

It is the best start by an Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

The in-form Dons sit second in the Premiership table, behind only Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin has also led the Reds to the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup where they will face League Two Spartans.

Summer signing Mitov has been key to that sensational start having conceded just three goals in the eight games he has played.

The 27-year-old’s form has also elevated him to Bulgaria’s first choice keeper.

Mitov started Bulgaria’s 1-0 Nations League home win against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
He said: “It has been really exciting around the club and with a new manager coming in it is like a new era.

“The signings he has brought in are all really good football players.

“Everybody is taking on his playing style and the buzz around the place is amazing.

“There is an amazing group of lads who want to come to their work every single day and put in as many good performances as possible.

“The aim is to stay as consistent as possible with our performances.

“We don’t want one really good performance then drop a level.

“We all want to grow as a team because it is not just about us.

“It is about everyone who is involved from the staff to the fans – everyone here plays a big part.”

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
‘It is truly an honour to be here at Aberdeen’

Mitov earned his fourth cap when starting for Bulgaria in the Nations League at the weekend.

The bid to become Bulgaria first choice stopper will have been further elevated by the form of both the keeper and Aberdeen.

Mitov met up with the Bulgarian squad on a high having saved a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

The score was 0-0 when Mitov saved the spot-kick in Dingwall.

On loan striker Kevin Nisbet would net eight minutes into time added on to continue the winning streak.

Signed on a three-year contract from St Johnstone during the summer transfer window Mitov was drawn by the size of the club.

He was blown away by Aberdeen’s status and the fans on his first trip to Pittodrie as a St Johnstone player.

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
Mitov said: “I realised the size of the club before I came here.

“I knew about Aberdeen even before I played in Scotland.

“Then the first time I played against Aberdeen it was early last season and I was left with an unreal impression.

“Going to Pittodrie when the stadium was almost full.

“Looking at the fans and the players and wishing I played for that kind of football team.

“Now that has happened and I’m so excited to be playing for this football club.

“It has been amazing.

“For me it is truly an honour to be here at Aberdeen.”

‘I want to help Aberdeen go higher and higher’

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov for an undisclosed six-figure sum from the Perth Saints.

And just days after signing Mitov, the Dons returned to St Johnstone to secure Craig  Hinchliffe as new head of goalkeeping.

The 52-year-ol  replaced Craig Samson who left Pittodrie to take up a similar role at Hibernian.

Hinchliffe has previously been goalkeeping coach at Motherwell, Dundee United and  Partick Thistle.

Mitov is confident Hinchliffe can help take his game to the next level at Pittodrie.

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS

He said: “Craig really understands me and knows how to get the best out of me.

“I think that’s important.

“We have a really good relationship, not just as a player and a coach, but also as friends.

“He knows when to push me, when to keep me grounded, and I think he really understands my game.

“He knows what he needs to give me to take my game to the next level and that’s the target for me this season.

“I don’t want to stay at this level, I want to improve.

“I want to help Aberdeen go higher and higher.

“And I feel like with his coaching and being my mentor, we can go to another level together.

“We want to go as far as possible individually and as a team.”

