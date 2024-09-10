Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands

RAF Lossiemouth has apologised in advance for any "disruption" caused.

By Michelle Henderson
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks

RAF Lossiemouth has apologised in advance for any “disruption” caused as army helicopters take to the skies over Moray.

Helicopters will be taking off from Kinloss Barracks over the coming fortnight, conducting low and night flying.

The two-week exercise forms part of a joint training exercise involving personnel from the British Army.

In preparation, personnel from RAF Lossiemouth have issued a flying notice to  surrounding communities warning of potential disruption through the day and night.

In a statement, posted on social media, officials thanked the public for their cooperation as training gets underway.

Outside the gates of Kinloss Barracks.
The training will be conducted from Kinloss with army helicopters flying over areas of Moray and the Highlands and Islands. Image: Google Street View.

They wrote: “From 9th September various helicopters from the army will be conducting operations out of Kinloss for 2 weeks. Low and night flying may be conducted in the area, as well as across the Highlands and Islands.

“As always please share to those who may be disrupted, and we thank everyone for their continued support in allowing our military to keep the land, seas, and skies defended.”

Night flying for military personnel

Members of the 39 Engineers Regiment, based at Kinloss, and personnel from RAF Lossiemouth will join forces to conduct flying drills in the evening.

The drills form part of “crucial” training to condition pilots for flying in a low-light environment.

A statement, posted online, states: “This week #TeamLossie, along with our Rotary visitors from British Army at 39 Engineer Regiment Kinloss, will be flying later than usual.

“Completing crucial training in a low light environment is important to ensure our Aircrew are ready to #securetheskies of the UK 24/7.”

Locals have taken to the comments to show their support for armed forces teams, with some hoping to catch a glimpse of them in action.

One person wrote: “Go for it we will just have to put up with it to enable crews to be ready for whatever.

“Thanks for you wearing the uniform, on or off the ground. Take care and be safe.”

Another wrote: “Please come down the north-east coast so we can see you too.”

One woman said: “Stay safe to all that carry out these duties. Thank you for your service.”

Another said: “You can fly over my house anytime. Absolutely love helicopters.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Northern Belle travelling across bridge with steam engine Tangmere hauling it through the countryside.
'Britain's poshest train' may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times
Orkney fox
Mystery as dead fox discovered in Orkney – which has NO fox population
A parked car in snow covered Castleton Terrace in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". Picture date: Thursday February 11, 2021. PA Photo. Forecasters said the last time a temperature below minus 20C was recorded in the UK was December 23 2010. See PA story WEATHER Winter. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
Wildcat on tree
Two wildcats born in captivity found dead after release into Cairngorms National Park
Breaking news logo
Two teenagers charged after pensioner 'seriously injured' in Stornoway
BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fort william.
Lochaber saw doctor celebrates 50 years in the job
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands. Image: Supplied.
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands
Officers at the scene of a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Jasperimage.
Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following A9 crash at Kingussie
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north

Conversation