Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands

RAF Lossiemouth has apologised in advance for any “disruption” caused as army helicopters take to the skies over Moray.

Helicopters will be taking off from Kinloss Barracks over the coming fortnight, conducting low and night flying.

The two-week exercise forms part of a joint training exercise involving personnel from the British Army.

In preparation, personnel from RAF Lossiemouth have issued a flying notice to surrounding communities warning of potential disruption through the day and night.

In a statement, posted on social media, officials thanked the public for their cooperation as training gets underway.

They wrote: “From 9th September various helicopters from the army will be conducting operations out of Kinloss for 2 weeks. Low and night flying may be conducted in the area, as well as across the Highlands and Islands.

“As always please share to those who may be disrupted, and we thank everyone for their continued support in allowing our military to keep the land, seas, and skies defended.”

Night flying for military personnel

Members of the 39 Engineers Regiment, based at Kinloss, and personnel from RAF Lossiemouth will join forces to conduct flying drills in the evening.

The drills form part of “crucial” training to condition pilots for flying in a low-light environment.

A statement, posted online, states: “This week #TeamLossie, along with our Rotary visitors from British Army at 39 Engineer Regiment Kinloss, will be flying later than usual.

“Completing crucial training in a low light environment is important to ensure our Aircrew are ready to #securetheskies of the UK 24/7.”

Locals have taken to the comments to show their support for armed forces teams, with some hoping to catch a glimpse of them in action.

One person wrote: “Go for it we will just have to put up with it to enable crews to be ready for whatever.

“Thanks for you wearing the uniform, on or off the ground. Take care and be safe.”

Another wrote: “Please come down the north-east coast so we can see you too.”

One woman said: “Stay safe to all that carry out these duties. Thank you for your service.”

Another said: “You can fly over my house anytime. Absolutely love helicopters.”