‘Britain’s poshest train’ may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times

Operators of the Northern Belle describe the last 13 months as a “nightmare” due to engineering works on the line.

By Michelle Henderson
Northern Belle travelling across bridge with steam engine Tangmere hauling it through the countryside.
The Northern Belle is scheduled to travel from Aberdeen to Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland later this month. Image: Northern Belle.

Operators of the UK’s most luxurious train say its future is in jeopardy.

The Northern Belle was scheduled to make its annual trip from Aberdeen to Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland in August last year.

However, officials have been forced to postpone the journey on three separate occasions due to engineering works on the line.

More than a year on, the 1930s Pullman-style train will finally depart on September 29 after complex negotiations to avoid line closures and route restrictions.

Northern Belle subject to year-long delay

But officials from Northern Belle have described the last 13 months as a “nightmare”.

Northern Belle train carriage.
The Northern Belle is Britain’s most luxurious train. Image: Supplied.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “The whole thing has been an absolute nightmare. We have had to change the date three times.

“We’d like to apologise to our poor passengers but it’s not been our fault. We rely on Network Rail officials threading a route for our train through the crowded railway timetable.

“And each time there has either been a problem between our base in Lancashire and Scotland or on the line from Aberdeen to Dunrobin.

“Hopefully nothing else can go wrong and this time everything will go like clockwork.

“We know engineering work has to be done but it does make it difficult to arrange our schedule, especially at weekends.”

The trip was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, August 4 last year, but due to restrictions on the main line from Dundee, the train was unable to travel north.

Twelve months later, the journey was scheduled for August 2 but was later scrapped as Network Rail officials were unable to find space through its “congested timetable.”

Women dressed in dresses and hats standing in front of Northern Belle train carriage.
Passengers are treated to fine dining as they travel in luxury during their return trip from Aberdeen to Dunrobin Castle. Image: Northern Belle.

Alterations were made for the journey to be conducted on August 4, before facing further cancellations due to last-minute emergency engineering work between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Future of luxury train uncertain

Operators have admitted the future of the Northern Belle remains uncertain with negotiations becoming a “logistical nightmare.”

They added: “It has become such a logistical nightmare that we will have to think carefully about running the train in future years

“Economically, the cost of repositioning the train to Aberdeen for this one Scottish trip doesn’t make sense, especially as our staff can be away from home for two or three nights.

Dining table set with luxury crockery and a lamp onboard train.
This month’s trip will see more than 200 champagne-sipping passengers visiting Dunrobin Castle, Image: Northern Belle.

“But we know we have a lot of loyal Aberdeen passengers who look forward to their trip and so we don’t want to let them down.”

Described as the ‘pinnacle of luxury rail travel’, passengers pay hundreds of pounds for the unique experience.

This month’s trip will see more than 200 champagne-sipping passengers visiting Dunrobin Castle, which has been dubbed “the jewel in the crown of the Scottish Highlands”.

Passengers will tuck into a three-course brunch on route to the Highland landmark, before relishing in a six-course dinner during their return journey to Aberdeen.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

