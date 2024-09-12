Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes

Caley Thistle are winning back fans who, in turn, are rallying round to help the cash-strapped club stay on their feet.

That’s the view of George Moodie, spokesman for the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust, whose trust board members and growing band of hardy volunteers are working hard to help pick up the pieces from a summer of chaos on and off the park.

The League One club, which was relegated from the Championship in May, has former chairman Alan Savage working as a consultant amid a challenging financial situation.

This week, it was revealed former club chief executive Scot Gardiner is claiming £140,000, according to Savage, for monies due from loans given to the club and wages due from a 12-month notice period.

Numbers rise at home ICT matches

On the pitch, boss Duncan Ferguson is overseeing his mainly youthful side’s progress.

They are three points from the top of League One ahead of Saturday’s trip to one of three front-runners, Alloa Athletic.

News that the club is reintroducing hospitality for the Cove Rangers match at Caledonian Stadium on September 21 was welcomed by fans.

And the trust has called on helpers to pitch in and help bring the sports bar up a notch in time for Paul Hartley’s team’s visit to attract more fans.

Savage was invited in to help last month by interim chairman Panos Thomas, which also saw the exit of Gardiner, who had been heavily criticised by fans, with some staying away from matches and not buying any merchandise in protest.

An attendance of 1,439 watched the opening league fixture against Dumbarton when Gardiner was still in situ on August 3, with 1,902 clicking through the gates for the following home fixture against Montrose two weeks later.

Moodie boosted by ICT’s positivity

Moodie explained fans now feel valued and are putting their money and time back into the club they always wanted to back.

He said: “The atmosphere since Alan Savage has come in has been terrific. There is such energy around the place.

“But there has also been such transparency. That has been hugely welcomed by us all.

“The mess Alan has inherited has been much worse than anyone expected. It makes you wonder where we’d have been without his intervention.

“What has been really great is Alan recognises the value of the club’s supporters. We’ve responded to his positivity by helping put on about 25-30% on the last three home gates as well as an uplift on season tickets which has boosted the cash flow.

“There’s also been a surge in sales of merchandise. The new 30th anniversary kit sold out of its initial stock within hours of it being launched with new stock just about in, if not already.

“If anyone hasn’t yet renewed their season ticket, and has been holding back, please do so. It really will help.

“However, we’re not naive. We know there’s still a long way to go for the club. It will take time and effort from directors and former directors. It has been encouraging so far.”

Painters and joiners wanted for help

The supporters’ trust have staffed the stadium’s sports bar since the League One season kicked off.

Volunteers are being called upon to help paint the “tired” main stand venue this Sunday.

Moodie said: “While that has been great to see fans come in and enjoy it, the bar itself is looking tired and needs updated.

“To help the club, who have got a lot on their plate right now, we’re working to update the bar, and make positive changes based from supporters’ feedback to try and create a place for supporters to go before and possibly after games.

“We had an excellent response to our volunteer survey and hopefully through our work from the trust’s board and all the volunteers we can get the bar refreshed and open for the Cove game.

“I appeal to anyone who can help this Sunday at 11am. Come along with a paintbrush and we can make a big push. Thanks to all our members for their help.”

Anyone available should arrive at the stadium from 11am. All materials are supplied.

The trust could also use a hand from joiners to assist with a few jobs at the ground too and are asked to email info@ictsupporterstrust.org if in a position to do so.

Hospitality back on menu for Cove

Moodie welcomes the return of hospitality in time for the Cove Rangers league fixture next weekend, adding it’s stemmed from a united effort between the fans’ trust and the club.

He added: “We’ve been working with the club to get a hugely competitively priced hospitality package sorted and available for next week’s game against Cove Rangers.

“We’ve not had this sort of thing in place for years and it’s a great chance for supporters to get access to the stadium that they’ve maybe not been in for some time.

“The collaboration between (supporters’ liaison officer) Scott Young and (interim chief executive) Charlie Christie to achieve this has been brilliant.

“There’s a real desire from the club to welcome fans back to the stadium, which really hasn’t been made accessible for years. If we can sell out the hospitality, it gives the club confidence to carry it on throughout the season.”

Inverness will be backed 100%

Moodie is also urging fans to get right behind Ferguson’s team in League One this year.

He said: “It’s great to see the local lads in the team and the squad, such as Calum Mackay, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Strachan, Keith Bray and Robbie Thompson.

“They’re all well known to Caley Thistle fans and they deserve their chance to show what they can do in the first-team.

“They need to go out and play knowing the supporters are 100% behind them, no matter what the scoreline is.

“There have been some frustrating games as we build a shape and style of football, but we have seen some encouraging performances and results and if we can keep that momentum going and build on these performances then I am sure we can get a good run going.

“I have watched the team home and away this season and I don’t think we’re far away from giving a team a really good hiding, which would build the confidence levels even more.

“Overall, had you asked me after the supporters’ trust meeting at the end of May whether we’d have the youth set-up safe, up-and-coming players in the first-team, a change in leadership at the top of the club, and the flawed Kelty plan binned and a reconnection with the club and the supporters I would have bitten your hands off for that.”