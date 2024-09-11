Road traffic incident restricts A9 at Dalwhinnie

A road traffic incident has restricted traffic northbound on the A9 at Dalwhinnie.

Part of the Perth to Inverness road carriageway has been closed since 5.20am this morning.

The road remains open, but restricted.

Motorists are asked to take care when approaching the area.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 is currently restricted northbound at Dalwhinnie due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

We have asked Police Scotland to comment.

Scottish Fire and Rescue was not called to the incident.

