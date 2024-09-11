‘What a stressful experience’: Tourists turn on Fairy Pools as calls made for urgent upgrade to Glenbrittle road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘What a stressful experience’: Tourists turn on Fairy Pools as calls made for urgent upgrade to Glenbrittle road

Tripadvisor reviews say the attraction has turned from idyllic destination to horror day out.

Visitors say the road to the destination is so bad now, there's no point in going
Visitors say the road to the destination is so bad now, there's no point in going
By Louise Glen

Tourists are turning on one of Scotland’s most famous tourist attractions because of the condition of the main route in.

In a matter of months, TripAdvisor reviews of the Fairy Pools on Skye have gone from five-star ratings to advising people not to bother.

The iconic pools at Glenbrittle are one of the top destinations for international travellers.

But visitors say the road to the destination is so bad now, there’s no point in going.

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed that a high volume of cars in the area is leading to four to five hour waits on the road to get to the car park.

Scottish Independent Tour Operator Association (Sitoa) said the problem now needs to be “addressed on a national stage” – with Highland Council urged to do something before the situation gets even worse.

‘The most horrendous single-track road’

In August, reviews of the site have gone from five stars to no stars because of the road taking people to the Fairy Pools.

The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

One user Annie, from Cologne, wrote: “The most horrendous single-track road with massive potholes at either side.

“There were motorhomes stuck, cars with punctures. The road is NOT suitable for anything other than a small car.

“Don’t risk it.”

HLL from Nottingham wrote: “Whilst this place is absolutely stunning, do not visit if you are not a competent and confident driver.

“This attraction is on a single-track, very narrow road. The road is ruined on either edge with huge potholes.

Queues of traffic at the Fairy Pools.
Traffic chaos at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: supplied.

“There are so many cars trying to get up and down this single road and in the time we were visiting we saw four vehicles ruined on this road from poor driving/pothole damage.”

Helen from Birmingham wrote: “What a stressful experience and didn’t even make it to the Fairy Pools!

“The roads are awful and actually quite dangerous at some points due to huge potholes. When we finally got up there the car park was full.”

Fairy Pools ‘not worth the visit’

Jane33 from Kent told others that a trip to the Fairy Pools was “not really worth the visit”.

She said: “The car journey there was horrendous, the road is single track with hundreds of HUGE potholes and drops on either side of the road.

“There were lots of cars, buses, motorhomes and car and caravans all trying to pass on the road.”

She said the roads were “very scary”, and warned anyone visiting would “need to pay for parking too”.

The fairy pools
The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile Tash C from Glasgow said: “Worth a visit. The real challenge… getting there.

“We were stuck in a traffic jam for 50 minutes due to single-track road surrounded by potholes and large pools of water.

“Caravans mostly caused the issue but we eventually got through. Lots of parking upon arrival so it’s just getting there. £6 for parking.”

Fairy Pools roads ‘cacophony of hell’

Sandy Bloomer, chairman of the Sitoa industry body, said that Skye’s positive reputation as a destination is being tarnished.

He believes that is due to people believing 15 years on that the upturn in tourism is a one-off.

He said: “15 years ago we were thinking that the Scottish tourism boom was not going to be long-lived.

“The fact is, the numbers of tourists are only ever going to increase.

“For many, visiting the Fairy Pools is a cacophony of hell.”

He continued: “The problems at The Fairy Pools have been created by lack of investment in infrastructure which has allowed the road to deteriorate to the point that it is causing serious congestion, damage to vehicles and damage to the environment en route to one of Scotland’s most popular and best-loved places.

“Sitoa calls on Highland Council to urgently address the condition of the road through Glenbrittle.”

A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “Council officers are working on potential visitor management solutions and exploring funding streams to help alleviate some of these pressures which are currently being experienced in the Skye area.

“In the meantime, we ask that all visitors please follow key guidance and advice on visiting the Highlands which can be found online at www.highland.gov.uk/tourism.”

More from Highlands & Islands

A9 at Dalwhinnie
Road traffic incident restricts A9 at Dalwhinnie
Lerwick Police Station. Image: DC Thomson
Police officer accused of assault at Lerwick station
snow cairngorms
Snow in September as Cairngorms restaurant covered in white
Kirkwall
Traffic could be banned on Kirkwall town centre street as narrow lane 'congested with…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Paterson guilty after being caught in a paedophile hunter sting Picture shows; Raymond Paterson . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
Northern Belle locomotive
'Britain's poshest train' may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks
Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands
Orkney fox
Mystery as dead fox discovered in Orkney – which has NO fox population
A parked car in snow covered Castleton Terrace in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". Picture date: Thursday February 11, 2021. PA Photo. Forecasters said the last time a temperature below minus 20C was recorded in the UK was December 23 2010. See PA story WEATHER Winter. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
2

Conversation