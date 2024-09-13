‘A blow to Golspie’: Sutherland’s last remaining bank to close

Sutherland’s only bank is set to close next year.

Golspie’s Bank of Scotland branch will shut permanently on February 4 and be replaced by a ‘community banker’.

These staff normally have set hours in a space in a local building, such as a library. They cannot provide services like open bank accounts.

Following next year’s closure, the nearest bank will be an 11 mile drive away in Tain.

It comes after bosses at Lloyds – who own the chain – announced they are shutting a string of branches across the UK, with the ever-growing shift to online banking cited as the reason.

Local councillors have slammed the decision, labelling it a “short sighted” move.

Golspie bank ‘provides a vital service to the community’

Richard Gale, Lib Dem councillor for East Sutherland and Edderton, said he has asked to meet with bank bosses.

“The closure of the Bank of Scotland in Golspie comes as a blow. Not just to Golspie but to the whole county of Sutherland,” he said.

“This is the last bank in the county and as such it provides a vital service to the wider community.

“There is no doubt that there is a demand for a face to face banking service across the county, and while I recognise that a lot of people now bank online there are many people who don’t have that opportunity.

“With very poor broadband coverage across the county, Sutherland residents are particularly disadvantaged.

“This of course is more relevant to our more mature residents who are used to doing their banking in branch where they get great service, and the bank staff know them and their circumstances.”

He added: “This is a very short sighted move by the Bank of Scotland and it is disappointing that they have chosen to close the bank rather than to change their operating model to adapt to the changing times.”

MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone said he find it “simply unbelievable that the nightmare of bank closures continues, no matter how many people speak up about it”.

“These services are imperative to our rural communities in the Highlands – where online banking is not always an option, especially if you are elderly,” he said.

“It is high time the Labour Government does what the previous government did not do – step in and order the UK banks to halt this woeful and shocking decline in public service.

“I will raise this at the first opportunity, when the House of Commons returns in October.

“I will also be writing to the Lloyds Banking Group Manager to ask him to re-think this decision.”

Bank of Scotland has been approached for comment.