EXCLUSIVE: What did experts paid a whopping £16million recommend for A83 Rest and Be Thankful?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

EXCLUSIVE: What did experts paid a whopping £16million recommend for A83 Rest and Be Thankful?

Consultants have been drafted in to help find a long-term solution to the landslip risk.

By Louise Glen
Rest and Be Thankful.
A Rest and Be Thankful clean up operation in 2023 following a landslip. Image: Supplied.

Millions of pounds has been spent bringing in consultants to find a solution to landslips at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The route has not been open to two-way traffic since August 2020 for more than a few months, with regular diversions made onto the 270-year-old single-track Old Military Road when it rains.

The A83 Inveraray to Loch Lomond road at the Rest and Be Thankful section has been plagued by serious landslips in recent years.

The Scottish Government says it is “steadfast in its commitment” to delivering a long-term solution, announcing a £420million permanent fix last year.

However, local residents and motorists continue to feel frustrated that they still don’t have a road that can be driven on when it rains.

The Old Military Road on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
The Old Military Road on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Transport Scotland.

It has now been revealed that an “eye-watering” £16million has been spent by the Scottish Government in the past four years on consultants on the project.

In figures released to Tim Eagles, the area’s Conservative MSP – who shared these with The P&J – the government is keen to point out the figures are inclusive of VAT and cover costs associated with design and assessment work.

John Gurr, who is the chairperson of the Rest and Be Thankful campaign group, said what has been spent over the last 10 years is huge.

He said: “There has been £30 million spent in the past 10 years on studies, catch pits and mitigation works to try to keep the A83 open at the Rest and Be Thankful.

“Despite all this effort the road has not been open to two-way traffic since August 2020 for more than a few months and is still diverted onto the 270-year-old, single-track Old Military Road when it rains.”

He added that every time the Old Military Road is used, the landlord gets a “rent” for its use, adding even more money to the total bill.

While the road is named as a priority for the government, whether funding is to be allocated to the project won’t be made until 2026.

“If the project actually goes ahead the main access into Argyll will be limited to the Old Military Road, that’s four years on a single track road under convoy,” Mr Gurr added.

“Surely there is a cheaper, faster, more reliable way of building two miles of road that stays open when it rains.”

What solutions have consultants come up with?

From 2021 until August 16 this year the Scottish government has spent £16,082,310.60 on consultant fees, according to figures seen by The Press and Journal.

Transport Scotland says it has been working on short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions to keep the vital section of the road operational.

Its preferred long-term solution is a near mile-long long “debris flow shelter” spanning the road that would keep falling rocks and other material off the carriageway.

Consultants have also suggested that improvements to the existing Old Military Road through the Glen Croe corridor are made to make it a more resilient diversion route until the long-term solution is in place.

Consultant fees have been spent on:

  • Engineering design
  • Environmental assessment (including environmental survey work)
  • Traffic and economic assessment
  • Stakeholder engagement and supervision of ground investigation works and the medium-term solution works to the Old Military Road

Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Mr Eagle, said: “These are eye-watering sums of money being spent on consultants before a spade has even hit the ground.

“Motorists have suffered misery on this key route for far too long but there still appears to be no end in sight despite all of this money being spent.”

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle.
Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Tim Eagle. Image: supplied.

Consultant bill “is not unreasonable”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said the design work was being “progressed at pace” with draft orders for the project due to be in place by the end of this year.

A spokesperson said: “As with all our infrastructure projects, construction of the long-term solution can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory authorisation process and thereafter a timetable for construction can be determined.

“At the same time, we are progressing our plans to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road.

“Ground investigations to inform the next phases of the medium-term solution are already underway and we will then look to start further construction works later this year, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

In direct response to the consultant bill, the spokesman said that the spend on the scheme “reflects the extensive appraisal and assessment undertaken” to inform detailed design work.

They said the expenditure “is not unreasonable” given the complexity and challenges of the scheme and the extent of the work.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Uber seaplane
Uber to fly seaplane over Highlands in one-of-a-kind tour
The bank will be replaced by a 'community banker'.
'A blow to Golspie': Sutherland’s last remaining bank to close
George Cameron was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young teen after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Caithness pensioner jailed for sex assault on young teen
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland diamond mine fraudster jailed over cruel lies to pub pals
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Police confirm man reported missing from Wick has been 'traced'
Ardness Place, Inverness
Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness
Traffic on A82
Man charged and two people hospitalised after A82 crash near Dochgarroch
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack
Orkney fox
Police bamboozled by mystery dead fox on Orkney - with 'no crime' detected
4
Christina Challinor and Stornoway Port Authority
Harbour horror for Stornoway pensioner who broke back trying to board ferry

Conversation