‘Considerable damage’ caused during break-in at Argyll hotel

“Considerable” damage has been caused during an early morning break-in at an Argyll hotel.

Various items were taken when the Portsonachan Hotel near Dalmally was targeted between 1am and 8am this morning.

Police said three laptops, computer accessories and a “three-figure” sum of cash were all stolen.

Three inflatable boats stored in an outbuilding of the hotel were also vandalised causing a “considerable amount of damage”.

The 63-bedroom Portsonachan is currently on the market at offers over £9,995,000.

The hotel and luxury lodges, on the banks of Loch Awe, are still occupied and open for business.

Detectives are appealing for information following the theft which occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Charnock said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Friday morning who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could be of significance to our investigation.

He added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0552 of Friday, 13 September, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

