Three vehicles involved in crash in Culloden

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on a Culloden street.

Emergency services were called to Barn Church Road in the village just before 6.30pm on Friday.

It is understood the incident took place near Barn Church.

Police have closed the road in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Paramedics and the fire service are also in attendance.

Three fire appliances were dispatched to the scene at 6.28pm.

