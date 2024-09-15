Have you seen Martin Munro? Concerns grow for Dingwall man missing for one month

A 32-year-old man has been missing from the Dingwall area for more than a month.

Martin Munro, 32, was last seen in the Millbank Road area of the town on Monday, August 12.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

With concerns for his welfare mounting, officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate him.

Police issue appeal to help trace missing Martin Munro

This morning, police have issued an image and description of Marin as they work to trace his whereabouts.

He is described as being around 5 ft 6 in height, of slim build with short red hair and a goatee beard. It is not known what he is wearing.

Anyone who has seen Marin or has information concerning his whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2952 of September, 13.