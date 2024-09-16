Scotland’s legal chief orders ‘complete reinvestigation’ of Nairn banker’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s legal chief orders ‘complete reinvestigation’ of Nairn banker’s murder

New teams of prosecutors and police are to take a fresh look at Alistair Wilson's doorstep killing in 2004.

By Ellie Milne
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Investigations into the murder of Alistair Wilson continue almost 20 years on. Image: DC Thomson.

A reinvestigation into the 2004 murder of Alistair Wilson is to be launched by a cold case team.

The Lord Advocate has instructed for a “complete reinvestigation” into the cold case almost 20 years after the banker was shot on the doorstep of his Nairn home.

A new team of prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a new police team will be involved.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said: “This was a deeply disturbing crime in which a devastating loss was suffered by Mr Wilson’s family.

“There have been strenuous efforts made over many years to resolve this case and a great deal of evidence has been gathered.

Alistair Wilson
Alistair Wilson.

“However, I have decided that it is appropriate for all the details of the case to be considered afresh and for further investigations to be made.

“It is my sincere hope that this secures justice for Alistair Wilson’s family and for the wider community who have been affected by this violent crime.”

‘Determined to get justice’

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, from Police Scotland, said: “We are now approaching the 20th anniversary of the murder of Alistair Wilson, and our thoughts remain with his family and the loss they have suffered.

“We remain committed and determined to identify Alistair’s killer and to get justice for his family.

“We are in the process of identifying the investigation team and it will be overseen by a Detective Chief Superintendent in their capacity as a Strategic Senior Investigation Officer.

“They will conduct a thorough reinvestigation of this murder.

Forensic officers at the scene in 2004
Forensic officers at the scene in 2004.

“Unresolved murder cases are never closed in Scotland and there is no time bar to providing the police with information.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have information not yet shared with the police to come forward and report.”

Last year, Mr Wilson’s family made a complaint to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) over the handling of the investigation.

A spokesperson from COPFS confirmed justice officials had met with the family to discuss the matters they had raised.

Alistair Wilson case to be ‘reinvestigated’

The father-of-two was shot on the doorstep of his Crescent Road home at around 7pm on November 28, 2004.

His wife, Veronica Wilson, answered the door and was asked by a man, aged 20 to 40, to get him by name before he was handed a blue envelope with “Paul” written on the front.

Mr Wilson, 30, briefly went back inside before returning to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.

Alistair Wilson with his wife and two children
Alistair Wilson with his family. Image: Supplied.

The weapon, a Haenal Suhl Model 1 Schmeisser’s patent handgun, was found in a drain on Seabank Road by council workers 10 days later.

Detectives have followed up on several lines of inquiry over the past two decades but nobody has been prosecuted for the murder.

An updated appeal shared in 2022 stated officers believed the answer to the murder lay within Mr Wilson’s personal life rather than his employment with Bank of Scotland.

They also said his objection to a planning application for a decking area outside the Havelock Hotel, opposite his home, may be significant.

